Seahawks 2022 training camp: 8 takeaways from Tuesday’s practice

The Seattle Seahawks were back in pads yesterday for practice after a walk-through on Sunday and getting Monday off.

Here are a few takeaways from the beat reporters.

Injuies piling up at cornerback

The Seahawks have been getting strong performances from multiple cornerbacks during training camp. However, injuries are starting to pile up at this position. Sidney Jones has been out for a week with a concussion, Artie Burns tweaked his groin yesterday, John Reid is still out and Tre Brown remains on the PUP list.

Seahawks are banged up at DB with Sidney Jones (concussion), Artie Burns (groin), John Reid (groin) and Ryan Neal (ankle sprain) all out right now. Along with Tre Brown (knee/PUP). No solid timetable on any of their returns right now. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 10, 2022

Pete Carroll updates QB1 battle

Yesterday was the first time we’ve heard from head coach Pete Carroll since Saturday’s mock game, where Drew Lock did his best work yet. Nevertheless, Geno Smith remains at the top of the depth chart and he’s been named the starter for Saturday’s game against the Steelers.

Here was Carroll’s first real assessment of how Drew Lock and Geno Smith played in Saturday’s mock game. Said that was the most solid Lock has looked in camp and confirmed that Smith is still in the lead. He’ll start Saturday at Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/054B8h2Dp4 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 9, 2022

Richard Sherman, football consultant

The Seahawks got a visit from franchise legend Richard Sherman before Saturday’s mock game. Apparently Carroll has been hitting him up for analysis on the team’s young cornerbacks. He considers all former players to be football consultants.

Story continues

After seeing Richard Sherman on field at Seahawks mock game Saturday at Lumen Field Pete Carroll says he is talking to Sherman again this week about his opinions on this year’s players. I asked if Sherman is now a team consultant. He said all the former Seahawks are consultants — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 9, 2022

Three starting guards

Carroll seems pleased with his team’s depth at the guard positions. After practice yesterday he told the media that Phil Haynes is pushing Gabe Jackson to start at right guard and he could also take over for Damien Lewis at left guard. Carroll said he considers all three capable starters.

Carroll says Phil Haynes is pushing Gabe Jackson at right guard and says Haynes could capably start at either guard spot. Says considers Seahawks as having three starting guards. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 9, 2022

Praise for WR Marquise Goodwin

Coach Carroll singled out veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, who was on the receiving end of one of Geno Smith’s best throws yet this month. It went for a 30-yard touchdown. Carroll says Goodwin has been one of the real highlights at camp.

Pete Carroll said Marquise Goodwin, who had a really nice TD grab today, has been "one of the real highlights of camp." #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/9B1RueyjEH — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 9, 2022

Nick Bellore: Get off my lawn

Seattle is a bit light on veteran leadership this year in the absence of Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner and Duane Brown, who appears poised to sign with the Jets. The team still has fullback/linebacker Nick Bellore, who has apparently reached the get-off-my-lawn stage of his career.

Seahawks LB Nick Bellore: “I’m at the get-off-my-lawn stage of my career. Guys just annoy me.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/ddyURT7LPN — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 9, 2022

Darrell Taylor still rolling

Observers continue to be impressed by the work of third-year outside linebacker Darrell Taylor, who blew by rookie left tackle Charles Cross today. He has consistently been unblockable at practice.

Drew Lock with the first offensive line now on Seahawks 11 on 11. LB Darrell Taylor flies past rookie LT Charles across. No O-lineman has effectively, consistently blocked Taylor in this training camp. @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 9, 2022

DK Metcalf heating up

After missing the first few days of training camp due to a contract dispute, star wide receiver DK Metcalf appears to be heating up and getting into a rhythm. Yesterday Metcalf was “open all over the place.”

DK Metcalf open all over the place today. But both Smith and Lock slightly underthrew him when open deep and neither complete. Metcalf seems to have shaken off rust though. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 9, 2022

The Seahawks practice again this afternoon and tomorrow then get Friday off before their preseason debut.

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire