Seahawks 2022 training camp: 7 takeaways from Wednesday’s practice

The Seahawks just finished another training camp practice, bringing a close to a three-days-straight stretch.

Here are some takeaways from the reporters at the VMAC.

Attendance notes

Yesterday was the team’s first practice in about eight months with pads on, so it stands to reason that a few players would get dinged up. Indeed, several different players got rest days today after a “physical” Tuesday practice. Among those getting rest were Rashaad Penny and Jordyn Brooks.

Among players getting the day off are Rashaad Penny, Jordyn Brooks, Artie Burns and Quinton Jefferson. Yesterday’s practice pretty physical and I assume they are just getting vet days. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 3, 2022

Additionally, cornerback Ugo Amadi was missing in action for the second straight day. Backup safety Ryan Neal was also out.

Also not on pads is Ryan Neal, who left practice yesterday with an undisclosed injury. Also no sign of Ugo Amadi for second straight day. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 3, 2022

Meanwhile, wide receiver Dee Eskridge is in full gear but still not practicing.

Geno Smith, Drew Lock, Jacob Eason, all-skate period of Seahawks throwing drills.

WR Dee Eskridge in full gear but so far still not participating since day 1 of camp pic.twitter.com/fcEAszksFj — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 3, 2022

Changing of the guards, right tackle

Among those who got the day off were starting guards Damien Lewis and Gabe Jackson. This gave the coaches a chance to see a couple different players working at those spots. Today, it was Phil Haynes (left guard) and Jake Curhan (right guard) filling in for the starters.

Gabe Jackson and Damien Lewis also getting day off. So Phil Haynes and Jake Curhan the starting guards. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 3, 2022

At right tackle, it was Stone Forsythe’s turn to get first-team reps as Curhan took over for Jackson. Rookie Abe Lucas has been pretty much exclusively working with the No. 2 unit.

More kickoff options

Yesterday we got an update on the kickoff returner competition. Today, a few more names entered the mix. Specifically, speedy rookies Ken Walker and Bo Melton have joined the rotation.

Order of kickoff returners today — DeeJay Dallas, Freddie Swain, Cade Johnson, Ken Walker III, Bo Melton, Aaron Fuller, Deontez Alexander. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 3, 2022

Cornerbacks still showing out

Seattle’s cornerbacks have shined during camp as much as any other position group, consistently getting their hands on passes during team drills. Today, Sidney Jones continued the trend, breaking up two balls from Geno Smith.

Sidney Jones breaks up two Geno Smith passes in same red zone series, against Noah Fant then against DK Metcalf in the end zone — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 3, 2022

Wih Artie Burns getting the day off, Tariq Woolen got the first-team reps at right cornerback.

With Artie Burns out Tariq Woolen working with ones at right corner. And Stone Forsythe working as starting RT today. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 3, 2022

Woolen played some tight coverage but still got beat by DK Metcalf in a badly-needed breakthrough moment for the QB1-WR1 connection.

DK Metcalf with a sterling, leaping catch getting away from tight cvg by rookie Tariq Woolen. Good throw from Geno Smith — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 3, 2022

Drew Lock trending up

So far Drew Lock has been relegated to working behind the second-team offensive line and mostly with the backup receivers. While there has to be an asterisk for competing against the second-string defense, Lock has been starting to heat up. Today, he finally put together a real scoring drive after another miss by Smith.

Drew Lock with 2s throws pretty, perfect ball in stride to RB DeeJay Dallas past the linebacker and safety for the smoothest looking TD pass in days at Seahawks camp That was after Geno Smith with the 1s would have been sacked, then threw an INT late sideline to CB Coby Bryant — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 3, 2022

Lock has also posted better numbers in red zone drills.

A preview of the Ken Walker show

With Rashaad Penny among those watching from the sidelines, beat reporters finally got a sneak preview of the Ken Walker show – coming to a stadium near you this fall. Walker reportedly looked extremely sharp.

With Rashaad Penny getting a rest day, it’s the Ken Walker Show as lead running back today at Seahawks camp. And the rookie is putting on an eye-catching show of moves and bursts. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 3, 2022

Walker will begin the season as No. 2 on the depth chart but it may not take much for him to surpass Penny.

Another offense vs. defense tussle

You can tell this team is itching for some real competition because practice has gotten notably more chippy this week. A couple days ago, DK Metcalf was spotted scuffling with Darrell Taylor, Today, a few other players got involved in a tussle.

This one started when undrafted rookie safety Bubba Bolden popped running back Travis Homer – his second big hit of the day. That starting a scrum of shoving and a ride-or-die moment from DeeJay Dallas.

More physical play: S Bubba Bolden delivered a huge hit on Travis Homer after a catch. DeeJay Dallas, Homer’s college teammate, took exception. Sprinted in and leveled Bolden. Dallas then got escorted off the field. Hardest-hitting Seahawks practice in recent memory by far. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 3, 2022

The Seahawks are off tomorrow and will be back on the practice field on Friday.

