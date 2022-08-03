Seahawks 2022 training camp: 7 takeaways from Wednesday’s practice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jordyn Brooks
    Jordyn Brooks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tariq Woolen
    Tariq Woolen
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ugo Amadi
    Ugo Amadi
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ryan Neal
    Ryan Neal
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Seahawks just finished another training camp practice, bringing a close to a three-days-straight stretch.

Here are some takeaways from the reporters at the VMAC.

Attendance notes

Yesterday was the team’s first practice in about eight months with pads on, so it stands to reason that a few players would get dinged up. Indeed, several different players got rest days today after a “physical” Tuesday practice. Among those getting rest were Rashaad Penny and Jordyn Brooks.

Additionally, cornerback Ugo Amadi was missing in action for the second straight day. Backup safety Ryan Neal was also out.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Dee Eskridge is in full gear but still not practicing.

Changing of the guards, right tackle

Among those who got the day off were starting guards Damien Lewis and Gabe Jackson. This gave the coaches a chance to see a couple different players working at those spots. Today, it was Phil Haynes (left guard) and Jake Curhan (right guard) filling in for the starters.

At right tackle, it was Stone Forsythe’s turn to get first-team reps as Curhan took over for Jackson. Rookie Abe Lucas has been pretty much exclusively working with the No. 2 unit.

More kickoff options

Yesterday we got an update on the kickoff returner competition. Today, a few more names entered the mix. Specifically, speedy rookies Ken Walker and Bo Melton have joined the rotation.

Cornerbacks still showing out

Seattle’s cornerbacks have shined during camp as much as any other position group, consistently getting their hands on passes during team drills. Today, Sidney Jones continued the trend, breaking up two balls from Geno Smith.

Wih Artie Burns getting the day off, Tariq Woolen got the first-team reps at right cornerback.

Woolen played some tight coverage but still got beat by DK Metcalf in a badly-needed breakthrough moment for the QB1-WR1 connection.

Drew Lock trending up

So far Drew Lock has been relegated to working behind the second-team offensive line and mostly with the backup receivers. While there has to be an asterisk for competing against the second-string defense, Lock has been starting to heat up. Today, he finally put together a real scoring drive after another miss by Smith.

Lock has also posted better numbers in red zone drills.

A preview of the Ken Walker show

With Rashaad Penny among those watching from the sidelines, beat reporters finally got a sneak preview of the Ken Walker show – coming to a stadium near you this fall. Walker reportedly looked extremely sharp.

Walker will begin the season as No. 2 on the depth chart but it may not take much for him to surpass Penny.

Another offense vs. defense tussle

You can tell this team is itching for some real competition because practice has gotten notably more chippy this week. A couple days ago, DK Metcalf was spotted scuffling with Darrell Taylor, Today, a few other players got involved in a tussle.

This one started when undrafted rookie safety Bubba Bolden popped running back Travis Homer – his second big hit of the day. That starting a scrum of shoving and a ride-or-die moment from DeeJay Dallas.

The Seahawks are off tomorrow and will be back on the practice field on Friday.

[listicle id=91968]

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

Recommended Stories