Seahawks 2022 training camp: 6 takeaways from the weekend

The Seahawks are coming off a short week, having played two preseason games in five days as they round the corner towards the regular season. The team returned to practice today after making some roster moves and hosting a free agent on Saturday.

Here are six takeaways from this weekend.

Drew Lock is back

Drew Lock is back to practice after 5-day quarantine. Should mean the Seahawks’ quarterback competition with Geno Smith is truly back on. ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/8tnJFasEEG — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 21, 2022

After missing Thursday night’s preseason game, backup quarterback Drew Lock returned to practice today. He had tested positive for COVID-19 after Tuesday’s practice. Lock has only played one half of preseason football so far.

Throughout training camp most of the first-team reps have gone to Geno Smith. Today, the two quarterbacks alternated those snaps.

Geno Smith and Drew Lock are both getting work with the No 1 offense early in today's practice. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 21, 2022

Seahawks waive 5 players to get roster down to 80

The @Seahawks made five roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to trim the roster to 80 players. https://t.co/FfahPcVr8E — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 20, 2022

On Saturday the Seahawks waived five players in order to get the roster down to 80. Among the names to be let go were linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, safety Bubba Bolden, tight end Cade Brewer, defensive tackle Matt Gotel and cornerback Elijah Jones.

Story continues

Another free agent linebacker visits

#Seahawks hosted LB Kenny Young for a visit Saturday — James Layton (@RedZoneInsider) August 21, 2022

With their depth at linebacker being tested, Seattle has been kicking the tires on free agent linebackers in recent weeks. Former 49er Reuben Foster visited recently and on Saturday they brought in another: Kenny Young. A forth-rond pick by the Ravens in 2018, Young has also played for the Rams and the Broncos in 59 career games.

Injury updates

In other injuy news, wide receiver Marquise Goodwin finally returned to being a full participant today. He has been limited for the last few weeks with what coach Pete Carroll called a minor hamstring issue.

Marquise Goodwin back from injury, one of the first out for Seahawks practice today, to resume his push to the team’s new third WR ⁦@thenewstribune⁩ pic.twitter.com/fZ7WdHn5FI — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 21, 2022

Meanwhile, rookie outside linebacker Boye Mafe was sitting out today’s practice after suffering a shoulder injury on Thursday.

Rookie Boye Mafe in flat shoes, no helmet apparently not practicing today. He left the Seahawks’ 2nd preseason game Thursday with a shoulder injury then returned. pic.twitter.com/H4xivEe595 — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 21, 2022

Also out were Artie Burns, Scott Nelson, Aaron Donkor, Tyreke Smith and Ryan Neal.

Boye Mafe sitting out today. Suffered a shoulder injury early Thursday but then returned later in the game so it didn't seem serious. Also out today are Burns, Neal, Tyreke Smith, Donkor and Scott Nelson. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 21, 2022

Number change

Justin Coleman wearing jersey number 28, his old number with Seahawks. That was Ugo Amadi's until his trade last week, with Coleman formerly wearing 24. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 21, 2022

With cornerback Ugo Amadi being traded to the Eagles in exchange for wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside, that freed up his jersey number. Justin Coleman has traded in No. 24 and claimed No. 28, which he wore during his first stint with the team.

Sidney Jones and Tariq Woolen starting at cornerback

Seahawks’ starting cornerbacks today: Sidney Jones left, rookie Tariq Woolen right (again) — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 21, 2022

The picture at boundary cornerback has been muddy for most of the offseason due to roster changes and injuries. With just one preseason game to go it appears that the first-team cornerbacks outside are Sidney Jones on the left side and Tariq Woolen on the right. As for the rest, Justin Coleman remains the starting nickel and rookie Coby Bryant may be the primary backup behind both Jones and Coleman.

[listicle id=92658]

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire