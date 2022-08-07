Seahawks 2022 training camp: 6 takeaways from Saturday’s mock game

Tim Weaver
·4 min read
In this article:
The Seattle Seahawks held a mock game at Lumen Field yesterday instead of their regular training camp practice.

Here are a few takeaways from those who were present.

Drew Lock outperformed Geno Smith

The biggest story of the day was that Seattle’s quarterback competition finally showed some signs of life. Geno Smith has been leading the battle throughout the offseason but yesterday Drew Lock was the clear winner.

Lock began the game by completing his first 12 passes – a good omen if there ever was one. He finished 19/27 with one touchdown and no turnovers. Meanwhile, Geno Smith went 11/20 and was lucky to avoid an interception on an underthrow to Marquise Goodwin on third and long.

Even better, Lock did this work despite having a significant disadvantage in the competition category. Lock was playing with the second-team offense against the starting defense.

This is only one practice so we shouldn’t look too much into it. However, at the very least Lock should have earned himself more reps with the starters.

A Richard Sherman appearance

Before the game began, the Seahawks got a visit from one of their franchise legends: former cornerback Richard Sherman. He was spotted chatting with head coach Pete Carroll during warmups.

Sherman had been estranged from the team that drafted him for a few years after an ugly divorce in 2018, so it’s good to see him around again.

Darrell Taylor and Tariq Woolen flashed

Two of the team’s most-important young defenders came to play. Outside linebacker Darrell Taylor showed off his speed when getting to the quarterback.

Meanwhile, cornerback Tariq Woolen continued to match wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, arguably the fastest player on the team. Woolen almost had a pick on Smith’s third-and-18 underthrow.

Woolen also flashed on special teams as a gunner.

Jamal Adams at WLB

One of the issues Seattle’s defense had last year was strong safety Jamal Adams being asked to do things that are not on the sharper side of his skillset – namely dropping back into coverage against slot receivers and tight ends.

Yesterday, the defense changed things up by employing three safeties – with Josh Jones taking the No. 3 spot. That allowed Adams to drop down and play at weakside linebacker.

Make all the blitz-boy jokes you want. If Adams is used correctly he’s one of the most impactful defensive backs in the sport.

Solid day for Jason Myers

One of the points of concern for the Seahawks this year is at kicker, where Jason Myers struggled last season after a perfect 2020 campaign.

Good news: Myers connected on all three of his field goal attempts yesterday.

The team brought in a kicker for a workout recently but did not sign him.

Only one minor injury

The Seahawks came out of the mock game with a relatively clean bill of health. Only one player suffered a minor injury. Head coach Pete Carroll said afterwards that defensive end LJ Collier tweaked his elbow.

Otherwise, the team went unscathed.

The Seahawks will practice again today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, but it will likely be a low-key affair the day after a game.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

