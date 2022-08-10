Seahawks 2022 training camp: 5 takeaways from Wednesday’s practice

The Seattle Seahawks just wrapped up another training camp practice at the VMAC.

Here are a few takeaways from the beat reporters who are on-site.

Legends day

The theme at today’s practice was Legends Day, and multiple Seahawks greats showed up for the occasion. One of the all-timers who came out was wide receiver Doug Baldwin, who had an extended conversation with head coach Pete Carroll.

Pete Carroll talking at length with Doug Baldwin during Seahawks practice Been a minute since I’ve seen him here at a practice — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 10, 2022

Others who were on-hand included wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, linebacker K.J. Wright, defensive end Cliff Avril and running back Robert Turbin.

It's Legends Day at Seahawks camp today and among those in attendance are Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse, Cliff Avril, K.J. Wright and Robert Turbin. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 10, 2022

Red zone revenge

For the most part, red zone drills have been dominated by the defensive units at training camp. Today, the team’s top two quarterbacks got a bit of revenge, with both Drew Lock and Geno Smith throwing two touchdowns a piece during those drills. Tyler Lockett caught three of the four scores.

On a related note, Geno Smith and Drew Lock were both dialed in during red zone drills, each throwing a pair of TDs, three to Lockett and one to Metcalf. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 10, 2022

Third-string quarterback Jacob Eason also got in on the scoring, throwing a 50-yard touchdown to wide receiver Cade Johnson.

Jacob Eason threw a 50-yard (ish) touchdown across the field to Cade Johnson, who beat out safety Joey Blount for the ball. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 10, 2022

More nickel work for Coby Bryant

With the team shorthanded at cornerback due to several injuries, coach Carroll is mixing the rotation up by trying different things. One of the more interesting developments has been rookie Coby Bryant getting work in the slot, which he did again today. Bryant is splitting work at LCB, as well. Meanwhile, Tariq Woolen is on the right side.

Coby Bryant again getting some snaps at nickel. Appears to be splitting time at LCB with number one defense with Michael Iackson. Woolen again starter on right side. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 10, 2022

A new cornerback joins the crowd

With so many players out at cornerback, the Seahawks had no choice but to sign another one to the 90-man roster.

Today, they added Jameson Houston to the mix and waived guard Keenan Forbes to make room for him. Houston was spotted at practice wearing now-retired Chris Carson’s former No. 32.

Seahawks will get a long look at rookies Coby Bryant (8) and Tariq Woolen (39) with injuries to several other CBs. They were already without Sidney Jones, Tre Brown and John Reid when Artie Burns got hurt yesterday. He’s not practicing today. Newcomer Jameson Houston (32) is here pic.twitter.com/nQDoKrhM3l — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 10, 2022

Injury updates

The cornerbacks aren’t the only group that’s banged up right now. The linebackers are also a bit light. Jordyn Brooks did not participate today even though there were no pads involved.

LB Jordyn Brooks still not practicing (hamstring). No pads day at Seahawks training camp. pic.twitter.com/zlfdktE84x — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 10, 2022

Fullback Nick Bellore was part of the linebacker group today, as he has been known to on occasion.

Defensive backs Ryan Neal and Artie Burns are also still sidelined, although Neal is out of his walking boot.

As expected, Artie Burns among those sidelined today after injuring groin yesterday. Ryan Neal, still out with an ankle sprain, is out of the walking boot today. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 10, 2022

Wide receiver Dee Eskridge is also not practicing, but he’s slowly increasing his workload.

WR Dee Eskridge (hamstring) slowly, incrementally increasing work. Catching passes from Geno Smith, Drew Lock, Jacob Eason. Still not running pic.twitter.com/YkYjQ67YMl — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 10, 2022

