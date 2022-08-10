Seahawks 2022 training camp: 5 takeaways from Wednesday’s practice

Tim Weaver
·3 min read
The Seattle Seahawks just wrapped up another training camp practice at the VMAC.

Here are a few takeaways from the beat reporters who are on-site.

Legends day

The theme at today’s practice was Legends Day, and multiple Seahawks greats showed up for the occasion. One of the all-timers who came out was wide receiver Doug Baldwin, who had an extended conversation with head coach Pete Carroll.

Others who were on-hand included wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, linebacker K.J. Wright, defensive end Cliff Avril and running back Robert Turbin.

Red zone revenge

For the most part, red zone drills have been dominated by the defensive units at training camp. Today, the team’s top two quarterbacks got a bit of revenge, with both Drew Lock and Geno Smith throwing two touchdowns a piece during those drills. Tyler Lockett caught three of the four scores.

Third-string quarterback Jacob Eason also got in on the scoring, throwing a 50-yard touchdown to wide receiver Cade Johnson.

More nickel work for Coby Bryant

With the team shorthanded at cornerback due to several injuries, coach Carroll is mixing the rotation up by trying different things. One of the more interesting developments has been rookie Coby Bryant getting work in the slot, which he did again today. Bryant is splitting work at LCB, as well. Meanwhile, Tariq Woolen is on the right side.

A new cornerback joins the crowd

With so many players out at cornerback, the Seahawks had no choice but to sign another one to the 90-man roster.

Today, they added Jameson Houston to the mix and waived guard Keenan Forbes to make room for him. Houston was spotted at practice wearing now-retired Chris Carson’s former No. 32.

Injury updates

The cornerbacks aren’t the only group that’s banged up right now. The linebackers are also a bit light. Jordyn Brooks did not participate today even though there were no pads involved.

Fullback Nick Bellore was part of the linebacker group today, as he has been known to on occasion.

Defensive backs Ryan Neal and Artie Burns are also still sidelined, although Neal is out of his walking boot.

Wide receiver Dee Eskridge is also not practicing, but he’s slowly increasing his workload.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

