Seahawks 2022 training camp: 10 takeaways from Monday’s practice

The Seattle Seahawks were back at work today at the VMAC after getting Sunday off. It was an eventful day at the team facility, with roster moves, big returns and one very notable absence all part of the story.

Here are several takeaways from the beat reporters at today’s practice.

Jamal Adams is back (with a cast)

The biggest item of the day was the return of safety Jamal Adams, who broke his middle finger last Wednesday when it got caught on another player’s helmet. The good news is Adams’ injury won’t require surgery and he’s already back at practice with a full workload. However, he is wearing a cast that covers everything but the thumb on his left hand.

Jamal Adams back at practice today. Does indeed have a cast on that left hand. pic.twitter.com/WXWpxqE9hX — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 1, 2022

100% or no, Adams still managed to make an impact at practice. During team drills he reached up with his good hand for a PBU in coverage on a pass from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf.

Jamal Adams getting work in team drills. Leaps high to get a finger, on his good hand, of a Geno Smith pass to Metcalf. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 1, 2022

Geno Smith building chemistry with DK Metcalf

Speaking of the team’s starting quarterback and their No. 1 wide receiver, Smith is apparently going out of his way to get extra reps with Metcalf. Gregg Bell says he’s seeking out Metcalf’s turns in the WR line at practice.

Geno Smith continues to seek out DK Metcalf’s turn in WR line, like Russell Wilson used to do at Seahawks camps. Drew Lock throwing to Tyler Lockett right after this @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/8C7Uh100qS — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 1, 2022

Smith and Metcalf have also hooked up outside the team facility, working together one on one.

Story continues

Pete Carroll is out

While the attendance news was mostly positive today, there was one unfortunate bit of news. Head coach Pete Carroll apparently has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently working from home. The team’s statement says he will participate in meetings virtually.

Here's more on Pete Carroll testing positive for COVID-19: https://t.co/ZUxVy0g6tl — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 1, 2022

Current CDC guidance states that individuals who test positive should self-isolate for five days.

A new face at defensive tackle

The Seahawks signed a new player today, adding former Florida and Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Valentino to the roster. Here’s a look at Valentino going through footwork drills.

Valentino (6-foot-3, 312 pounds) will likely be competing with Myles Adams, Jarrod Hewitt and fellow undrafted rookie Matt Gotel for the last interior defensive line spot on the team.

Tyreke Smith activated

Seattle’s other roster move of the day involved activating one of their key rookies from the PUP list. EDGE Tyreke Smith was called up today after missing the first three practices of camp.

Cornerback Tre Bown, linebacker Jon Rhattigan and left tackle Liam Ryan remain on the PUP list.

Dee Eskridge still limited

In other injury news, second-year wide receiver Dee Eskridge is still having issues staying on the field. He has missed the last few practices due to what coach Carroll has called a minor hamstring issue. Eskridge had a helmet on but was reportedly not involved much.

Here’s DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in receiver drills. Dee Eskridge is on the field with his helmet on but haven’t seen him do a whole lot. He was previously sidelined with what Pete Carroll called a minor hamstring issue. pic.twitter.com/NsGz4Zswog — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 1, 2022

Eskridge missed a total of seven games his rookie season due to injuries.

Jake Curhan back at RT1

The right tackle competition continues to be a genuine rotation. On Saturday it was Stone Forsythe’s turn to run with the starters. Today Jake Cruhan returned to first-team status.

Jake Curhan’s turn to be the starting RT today at Seahawks camp. So far it’s been him, Stone Forsythe alternating days starting there. Rookie Abe Lucas number 2 RT so far. Charles Cross entrenched as starting LT from snap 1 of 1st minicamp — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 1, 2022

Eventually we expect rookie Abe Lucas to take over and become the long-term starter at this spot. When that will happen remains to be seen and there’s no guarantee it will come in 2022.

Tariq Woolen matching Seattle's fastest WR

Perhaps the greatest strength on this Seahawks roster is the excess of speed they have at the skill positions. The two fastest players on the team have been going head to head at practice, with rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen tailing veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. Apparently Woolen has held his own.

Rookie CB Tariq Woolen continues to stay with veteran WR Marquise Goodwin in Seahawks training camp. Go routes, hard out routes, Woolen is right there. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 1, 2022

Woolen was a fifth-round draft pick. If he sticks around he may eventually take DK Metcalf’s title of the most-athletic player on the team.

Uchenna Nwosu turns heads with INT

The most-expensive free agent the team brought in this offseason (as well as franchise history) was the underrated and well-rounded outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who’s coming off a breakout year with the Chargers.

Nwosu had what Brady Henderson at ESPN called the play of training camp so far by making an athletic interception on a pass from Geno Smith at the start of the all-important seven-on-seven drills.

Maybe the play of camp so far: Uchenna Nwosu, the Seahawks’ top free-agent addition, made an athletic interception on a bullet from Geno Smith on the first snap of 7 on 7. Seattle may not drop its OLBs in coverage as often this season but its clearly still part of their scheme. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 1, 2022

Nwosu should be at the top of the team’s edge rotation this year, but the rest of the depth chart is questionable at best.

Defense still giving Geno Smith trouble

The most-critical battle that’s yet to be settled is the starting QB competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Based on the reporting on the ground, the last few practices haven’t gone great for Smith, or the passing offense in general. It sounds like that trend continued today, with Geno’s offense getting shut out in 7v7 drills.

Meanwhile, Drew Lock’s group scored twice, both to tight end Will Dissly.

Seahawks just wrapped up a 7-on-7 period (we can’t record video). Defense got busy. A bunch of PBUs, one INT by Uchenna Nwosu (Geno threw it). Geno’s unit was held outta the end zone whole time. Drew Lock scored twice, both in the red zone to TE Will Dissly. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 1, 2022

The last we heard from Carroll on the subject, Smith was still in the lead in this battle – as has been the case throughout the offseason. Lock’s last-best chance to win the job will be how he performs during the preseason.

[listicle id=91871]

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire