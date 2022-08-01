Seahawks 2022 training camp: 10 takeaways from Monday’s practice

Tim Weaver
·6 min read
The Seattle Seahawks were back at work today at the VMAC after getting Sunday off. It was an eventful day at the team facility, with roster moves, big returns and one very notable absence all part of the story.

Here are several takeaways from the beat reporters at today’s practice.

Jamal Adams is back (with a cast)

The biggest item of the day was the return of safety Jamal Adams, who broke his middle finger last Wednesday when it got caught on another player’s helmet. The good news is Adams’ injury won’t require surgery and he’s already back at practice with a full workload. However, he is wearing a cast that covers everything but the thumb on his left hand.

100% or no, Adams still managed to make an impact at practice. During team drills he reached up with his good hand for a PBU in coverage on a pass from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf.

Geno Smith building chemistry with DK Metcalf

Speaking of the team’s starting quarterback and their No. 1 wide receiver, Smith is apparently going out of his way to get extra reps with Metcalf. Gregg Bell says he’s seeking out Metcalf’s turns in the WR line at practice.

Smith and Metcalf have also hooked up outside the team facility, working together one on one.

Pete Carroll is out

While the attendance news was mostly positive today, there was one unfortunate bit of news. Head coach Pete Carroll apparently has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently working from home. The team’s statement says he will participate in meetings virtually.

Current CDC guidance states that individuals who test positive should self-isolate for five days.

A new face at defensive tackle

The Seahawks signed a new player today, adding former Florida and Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Valentino to the roster. Here’s a look at Valentino going through footwork drills.

Valentino (6-foot-3, 312 pounds) will likely be competing with Myles Adams, Jarrod Hewitt and fellow undrafted rookie Matt Gotel for the last interior defensive line spot on the team.

Tyreke Smith activated

Seattle’s other roster move of the day involved activating one of their key rookies from the PUP list. EDGE Tyreke Smith was called up today after missing the first three practices of camp.

Cornerback Tre Bown, linebacker Jon Rhattigan and left tackle Liam Ryan remain on the PUP list.

Dee Eskridge still limited

In other injury news, second-year wide receiver Dee Eskridge is still having issues staying on the field. He has missed the last few practices due to what coach Carroll has called a minor hamstring issue. Eskridge had a helmet on but was reportedly not involved much.

Eskridge missed a total of seven games his rookie season due to injuries.

Jake Curhan back at RT1

The right tackle competition continues to be a genuine rotation. On Saturday it was Stone Forsythe’s turn to run with the starters. Today Jake Cruhan returned to first-team status.

Eventually we expect rookie Abe Lucas to take over and become the long-term starter at this spot. When that will happen remains to be seen and there’s no guarantee it will come in 2022.

Tariq Woolen matching Seattle's fastest WR

Perhaps the greatest strength on this Seahawks roster is the excess of speed they have at the skill positions. The two fastest players on the team have been going head to head at practice, with rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen tailing veteran wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. Apparently Woolen has held his own.

Woolen was a fifth-round draft pick. If he sticks around he may eventually take DK Metcalf’s title of the most-athletic player on the team.

Uchenna Nwosu turns heads with INT

The most-expensive free agent the team brought in this offseason (as well as franchise history) was the underrated and well-rounded outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who’s coming off a breakout year with the Chargers.

Nwosu had what Brady Henderson at ESPN called the play of training camp so far by making an athletic interception on a pass from Geno Smith at the start of the all-important seven-on-seven drills.

Nwosu should be at the top of the team’s edge rotation this year, but the rest of the depth chart is questionable at best.

Defense still giving Geno Smith trouble

The most-critical battle that’s yet to be settled is the starting QB competition between Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Based on the reporting on the ground, the last few practices haven’t gone great for Smith, or the passing offense in general. It sounds like that trend continued today, with Geno’s offense getting shut out in 7v7 drills.

Meanwhile, Drew Lock’s group scored twice, both to tight end Will Dissly.

The last we heard from Carroll on the subject, Smith was still in the lead in this battle – as has been the case throughout the offseason. Lock’s last-best chance to win the job will be how he performs during the preseason.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

