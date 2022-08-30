Seahawks 2022 roster cuts: WR Aaron Fuller, TE Tyler Mabry also being waived

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The cuts are coming in fast and furious now for the Seahawks.

According to Brady Henderson at ESPN, tight end Tyler Mabry has been told he’s being waived.

Mabry was part of a very-underwhelming performance by the tight end group during the preseason.

Henderson is also reporting that wide receiver Aaron Fuller is among those being waived.

Fuller almost made an eye-catching touchdown catch in preseason play, but the ball hit the ground. He also had issues with drops and mistakes on special teams.

Mabry and Fuller make it an even 10 as far as roster cuts we know about for the Seahawks.

Expect the team to announce the full list soon.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

