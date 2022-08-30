Seahawks 2022 roster cuts: S Marquise Blair is getting released

#Seahawks releasing safety Marquise Blair, per source. Former second-round pick can play nickel corner or safety but got caught in a deep safety room in Seattle. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 30, 2022

The Seahawks are releasing safety Marquise Blair, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler at ESPN.

Blair was a second-round pick by Seattle in the 2019 NFL draft. He showed promise as a rookie. Unfortunately, he missed most of the last two regular season due to a variety of injuries.

This year Blair switched from playing safety to the slot, but he bombed in Seattle’s first two preseason games this month. While he bounced back with a stronger peformance against the Cowboys, it apparently wasn’t enough.

Blair’s recent play and issues with injuries certainly didn’t help, but the development of Josh Jones as the third safety option may be what truly sealed his fate.

This is the closest thing to a surprise move as we have seen so far. The Seahawks are up to 11 cuts with a little more than an hour left to go before the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire