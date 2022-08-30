Seahawks 2022 roster cuts: C Dakoda Shepley among those being waived

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Seahawks have informed backup center Dakoda Shepley that he’s been waived, according to a report by Brady Henderson at ESPN.

Shepley was claimed off waivers by the 49ers last season and played eight games for Seattle, totaling 37 snaps – all on special teams.

This news likely means that Kyle Fuller will serve as the backup center behind starter Austin Blythe, who had previously worked with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on the Rams. Fuller was the team’s worst offensive lineman last year though, so it’s possible Shepley will return if Fuller doesn’t show improvement.

Shepley is the fifth roster cut that the team has either announced or has been reported so far. NFL teams have three and a half more hours to get down to 53 players.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

