Seahawks 2022 rookie watch: Breaking down Game 2 for Boye Mafe, Abe Lucas

Tim Weaver
1 min read
There’s still a lot of time for the rest of the field to catch up. For now, the most exciting rookies on the 2022 Seattle Seahawks roster appear to be right tackle Abe Lucas and outside linebacker Boye Mafe.

Lucas has been the star of the preseason so far, making a habit of knockdown blocks and being a mauler in the run game. Here’s Geoff Schwartz breaking down another promising performance from No. 72.

Mafe was the biggest first-year standout against Pittsburgh. While he didn’t make quite the same splash last night against Chicago, he still caught the eye of some people.

Here’s Brian Baldinger examining the different ways Mafe was put to use by Seattle’s defense.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

