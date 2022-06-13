Seahawks 2022 preseason: Games vs. Steelers, Cowboys will be on NFL Network

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Seahawks usually play their former division rivals in the AFC West during the preseason. This year they’ll be facing that division during the regular season, though – so the league switched things up with their August schedule.

Good news – fans who are not in the Seattle area will be able to catch all of the team’s preseason games on national TV. Their Week 2 game against the Bears will be broadcast on ESPN. Today, we learned that their first preseason game against the Steelers will be on NFL Network.

The matchup is scheduled for Saturday, August 13 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, 4:00 p.m. Pacific.

Additionally, Seattle’s final preseason game of the year will also be broadcast live on NFL Network. That one will be played in Dallas against the Cowboys on Friday, August 26 at 8:00 Eastern, 5:00 p.m. Pacific.

These games will be more valuable than usual as they will likely determine who the team’s starting quarterback will be Week 1. Long-time backup Geno Smith is currently in the lead but Drew Lock also has a legitimate chance to win the job.

Related

This mashup of Geno Smith and Drew Lock is the stuff of nightmares

List

Seahawks: These 6 players are under the most pressure in 2022

Recommended Stories