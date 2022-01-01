Seahawks 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: The all linemen edition

The Seattle Seahawks have hit the roughest patch of the Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson era. They’re in line to finish last in their division and post a losing record for the first time in 10 years.

How to get back into contention in an obscenely competitive NFC West is the subject of a lot of debate. Firing the coach, trading the franchise quarterback and starting over is one popular idea, but it’s unlikely to happen. Assuming Carroll is staying, what this team needs more than anything else is a rebuild on both sides of the trenches. In our second seven-round 2022 mock draft, we attempted to do just that by going with a lineman-only draft class. Here’s how it turned out.

Pick No. 40 overall: Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

The Seahawks may have openings on both ends of their offensive line, with both Duane Brown and Brandon Shell about to hit free agency. Restocking at OT should be a priority whether they bring both back or not. With our first pick, we selected Raimann, a 6-foot-7, 305 pounder who started out as a tight end but has become a fine left tackle.

Pick No. 71 overall: Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Next, we moved to address the depth issues on the edge. Seattle has a few decent edge rushers in Darrell Taylor, Rasheem Green and Carlos Dunlap but there’s no real standout among them who can produce 10+ sacks a year. Ebiketie (6-foot-3, 256 pounds) posted 9.5 sacks and 18 tackles for a loss during his Senior season.

Pick No. 107 overall: Washington DE Zion Tupuola-Fetu

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

After adding Ebiketie we doubled down on boosting the edge rotation, selecting Washington’s Tupuola-Fetu (6-foot-4, 260 pounds). His 2021 numbers are nothing to write home about but he had a promising 2020 campaign, totaling seven sacks, seven tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles – an element this defense has been missing far too long.

Pick No. 108 overall: Michigan OT Andrew Stueber

Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press

Next we went back to the offensive line, which has been a sore point pretty much through Russell Wilson’s entire career and will require a serious investment to bring up to speed. Stueber (6-foot-7, 337 pounds) might fill the hole at right tackle if Shell moves on in free agency.

Pick No. 149 overall:: Arizona State iOL Dohnovan West

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The interior of Seattle’s line is also perilously thin outside of veteran mauler Gabe Jackson at right guard. Boosting the inside should also be an item on the team’s to-do list during the draft. West (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) might have a chance to start at center in the long run.

Pick No. 223 overall: Iowa State DL Eyioma Uwazurike

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks’ interior defensive line is pretty strong. However, Al Woods is 34 years old and they’ll need to find some more depth at this spot sooner rather than later. Uwazurike (6-foot-6, 320 pounds) can line up outside or inside and is coming off a strong 2021 season where he totaled nine sacks and 12 tackles for a loss.

