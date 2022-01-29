Seahawks 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0: The All-Offense edition

The Seattle Seahawks have work to do this offseason to improve a roster that just posted its first losing season in 10 years. Defensively, the team can best improve by hiring a more aggressive defensive coordinator and getting a pass rush boost. On offense, they need to reload along the line of scrimmage and add more weapons for Russell Wilson if they hope to catch up with stacked division rivals like the Rams and the 49ers.

In our third seven-round mock draft for 2022 we decided to go with an all-offense draft class. Here’s how the Seahawks made out in our mock.

Pick No. 41: Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle’s best position group on offense is wide receiver and with D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett their 1-2 punch is about as good as any team. However, the best NFL clubs tend to stay competitive over a long time because they’re unafraid to reinforce their strengths, which is why nobody should be shocked if they go WR first again even after taking Dee Eskridge in round two last year.

Dotson (5-foot-11, 184 pounds) has a lot of the traits that coach Pete Carroll likes in his wide receivers, including sharp route running, a high football IQ and sticky hands. Dotson’s production improved each year at Penn State and he’s coming off a superb Senior season, posting 91 catches, 1,182 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Pick No. 72: Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Running back is another position where the Seahawks seem relatively well set up. Rashaad Penny finished the 2021 season on an unprecedented tear and re-signing him should be a no-brainer. They also have Chris Carson under contract for another year, giving them a great backup option.

However, Carson has a concerning long-term neck injury, which makes drafting a RB at some point a good idea. Spiller (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) has the contact balance and decisiveness that have made so many great Seattle running backs in the past. In 35 college games he totaled almost 3,000 yards and scored 25 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Story continues

Pick No. 105: Washington OT Jaxson Kirkland

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

When exciting prospects like Spiller or Dotson are on the board, the Seahawks have to consider taking them regardless of how their current roster looks. However, the offensive line is the one area this team can’t afford to ignore no matter how the draft plays out.

The team’s starting offensive tackles Duane Brown and Brandon Shell are both about to become free agents, making OT a definitive position of need this offseason. Kirkland (6-foot-7, 310 pounds) played most of his college career at left tackle but he also has some experience at right guard.

Pick No. 112: Penn State OT Rasheed Walker

(AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Walker (6-foot-6, 320 pounds) also projects as a left tackle at the next level. It might seem like overkill to double down at this position, but the Seahawks can hardly hang their hat on how they’ve evaluated and drafted offensive line prospects during the Russell Wilson era.

That’s why adding another potential successor to Duane Brown makes sense. The more draft capital they use on this spot, the better their chances of finding another long-term starter.

Pick No. 151: UAB TE Gerrit Prince

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Gerald Everett and Will Dissly are both about to become free agents. Re-signing them would help keep Seattle’s tight end room respectable, but we have to be prepared for one or both of them to sign with another team.

In that case, the Seahawks will want to add some fresh blood at this position. Prince (6-foot-5, 240 pounds) posted 36 catches, 699 yards and scored 10 touchdowns this season.

Pick No. 225: Virginia Tech C Brock Hoffman

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Last but certainly not least, this team needs to find a long-term solution at the center spot. Kyle Fuller completely flunked in his 10 starts in 2021. Ethan Pocic performed much better as a run blocker but he had many of the same issues in pass protection, making this an obvious position of need.

Hoffman (6-foot-3, 310 pounds) started out playing right guard for Coastal Carolina and he’s also put in reps at left guard and right tackle. However, most of his work has been at center.

[listicle id=82852]

1

1