Seahawks 2022 NFL draft prospect meeting report tracker
The Seattle Seahawks are heading into the stretch run before the 2022 NFL draft, which begins in just 16 days.
Here’s where we will be tracking reports of the team’s prospect meetings, from official top-30 visits to Zoom chats and everything in-between.
Georgia State OL Shamarious Gilmore
Georgia State OL Shamarious Gilmore ended his #Panthers career by making 51 consecutive starts at the LG position. A versatile and durable OL who had a great showcase at the @CGSAllStar. Gilmore met w/ scouts from #Titans, #Packers, #Colts, #Seahawks and more in attendance.
— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 17, 2022
Chattanooga OL Cole Strange
.@GoMocsFB OL Cole Strange stole the show at @SeniorBowl. He's a legit Day 2 pick after failing to land on the #NFLDraft radar prior to 2021. An incredible ascension for Strange.
Strange met w/ all 32 teams in Mobile. I'm told the #Ravens & #Seahawks spent a ton of time w/ him.
— Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 22, 2022
Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner
New York Jets, New York Giants, Eagles and Seahawks bringing in Cincinnati corner Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner for official top-30 visits and will also meet with Detroit Lions: @PFN365 #Jets #NYGiants #Seahawks https://t.co/P2tzCMK9wj https://t.co/GTtzCWQ8YB
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 25, 2022
Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder
Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder is on a 30 visit with the Steelers today, per source. He'll be in Charlotte with the Panthers on Tuesday, and then in Seattle with the Seahawks on Wednesday.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 7, 2022
Penn State OT Rasheed Walker
Sources: Penn State left tackle Rasheed Walker visiting
Seahawks, Jaguars, Panthers, Commanders, and more https://t.co/7I5ATQHbmd
— Pro Football Live (@ProFootballLive) April 5, 2022
Baylor CB Kalon Barnes
Speedy Baylor corner Kalon "Boogie" Barnes, the fastest player in the NFL draft (4.23) visiting Seahawks, Raiders, Vikings, and more @BUFootball @PFN365 #Seahawks #Raiders #Vikingshttps://t.co/4Wndd0POF6
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 5, 2022
Louisiana Lafayette S Percy Butler
Not surprised Percy Butler has an official visit with the #Seahawks. Incredible special teams gunner. Paired him with Seattle in both mocks so far. https://t.co/Hjx6uP9s8I
— Rob Staton (@robstaton) March 27, 2022
Washington TE Cade Otton
Former UW tight end Cade Otton said at Combine today he has met with Seahawks. Course, he also said he’d met with a bunch of other teams. But he says obvious – he’d be more than happy to stay in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/kbn9vviUNq
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 2, 2022
Ohio TE Armani Rodgers
Per @TonyPauline, #Seahawks previously had a top-30 visit with Ohio tight end Armani Rodgers.
He wasn't a combine invite, but used to be a quarterback at UNLV and ran a 4.56 at his pro day workout.
— Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) April 10, 2022
Nebraska WR Samori Toure
Nebraska WR Samori Toure making pre-draft visits with Colts, Packers, Seahawks, Chiefs and Bengals, per source. Intriguing pass-catching prospect for teams that need one.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 11, 2022
Arkansas WR Treylon Burks
Only two I heard about today were Cade Otton and Treylon Burks. But there were some players who weren't able to make interview times, so… there should be more that come to light next few days. https://t.co/fSagpFJJcw
— Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 3, 2022
Texas A&M EDGE Michael Clemons
The Seahawks are scheduled to host Texas A&M edge player Micheal Clemons on a pre-draft visit next week, a source tells me. At 6-5/263, Clemons has the build that Seattle is looking for at OLB. He had seven sacks as a senior last year. https://t.co/Ib7JasPVu5
— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) April 8, 2022
Washington State OT Abraham Lucas
Coming from an Air Raid offense, Abraham Lucas didn't have any issue adjusting to putting his hand in the dirt at the Senior Bowl and he's open to whatever position/system he ends up in at the next level.
Washington State standout has met with #Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/VTZbcvxlW1
— Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 3, 2022
Washington State RB Max Borghi
WSU running back Max Borghi says he’s met with Seahawks several times during draft process and feels a good connection with them. pic.twitter.com/bWqWfnFxHE
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 3, 2022
Baylor RB Abram Smith
Baylor running back Abram Smith, who rushed for over 1600 yards after changing over from linebacker, says he met with #Seahawks today.
Defined his running style as "physical, downhill, violent."
— Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 3, 2022
Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller
Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller says at NFL Combine he’s met with Seahawks. No interesting history of Seattle and running backs from that school or anything. pic.twitter.com/SFLVOfKvLF
— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 3, 2022
Florida RB Dameon Pierce
Florida running back Dameon Pierce says he runs "angry and with bad intentions."
Hasn't met with #Seahawks this week, but talked to them several times at Senior Bowl.
— Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 3, 2022
Duke CB Leonard Johnson
Duke corner Leonard Johnson met with Seahawks and Jets prior to Pro Day, per league source. Johnson (6-1, 194) fits the Seahawks' mold for long, athletic corners for their defensive system. Has also played safety and has six career interceptions #NFLDraft #Seahawks #Jets
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 31, 2022
USC EDGE Drake Jackson
Just talked with USC LB Drake Jackson, who said he met with #Patriots brass. London said Belichick was on the live call. “I was like…damn, that’s Belichick.”
Said the meeting went well. London also met with #Seahawks and called Pete Carroll “the smoothest coach I’ve seen.”
— Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) March 4, 2022
Houston DL Logan Hall
Houston defensive linemen Logan Hall says he has met with the #Seahawks, indicated most teams view him as an early down defensive end who reduces inside on passing downs.
Compared his game to Arik Armstead, which is a fantastic comp. He says he's 280 pounds right now.
— Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 4, 2022
Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie
Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie says he tries to model his game after Von Miller, Nick Bosa, and T.J. Watt, loves the speed and rip move as go-to.
Says he met with #Seahawks yesterday.
— Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 4, 2022
Ole Miss QB Matt Corral
Pete Carroll was seen with QB prospect Matt Corral at the NFL Combine just a few days ago. Potential option for the Seahawks? 🤨
(📸: @LanceZierlein) pic.twitter.com/eCHkLhl01s
— theScore (@theScore) March 8, 2022
