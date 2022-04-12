Seahawks 2022 NFL draft prospect meeting report tracker

Tim Weaver
·6 min read
The Seattle Seahawks are heading into the stretch run before the 2022 NFL draft, which begins in just 16 days.

Here’s where we will be tracking reports of the team’s prospect meetings, from official top-30 visits to Zoom chats and everything in-between.

Georgia State OL Shamarious Gilmore

Chattanooga OL Cole Strange

Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Penn State OT Rasheed Walker

Baylor CB Kalon Barnes

Louisiana Lafayette S Percy Butler

Washington TE Cade Otton

Ohio TE Armani Rodgers

Nebraska WR Samori Toure

Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Texas A&M EDGE Michael Clemons

Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

Washington State RB Max Borghi

Baylor RB Abram Smith

Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller

Florida RB Dameon Pierce

Duke CB Leonard Johnson

USC EDGE Drake Jackson

Houston DL Logan Hall

Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

