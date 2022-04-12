Seahawks 2022 NFL draft prospect meeting report tracker

The Seattle Seahawks are heading into the stretch run before the 2022 NFL draft, which begins in just 16 days.

Here’s where we will be tracking reports of the team’s prospect meetings, from official top-30 visits to Zoom chats and everything in-between.

Georgia State OL Shamarious Gilmore

Georgia State OL Shamarious Gilmore ended his #Panthers career by making 51 consecutive starts at the LG position. A versatile and durable OL who had a great showcase at the @CGSAllStar. Gilmore met w/ scouts from #Titans, #Packers, #Colts, #Seahawks and more in attendance. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 17, 2022

Chattanooga OL Cole Strange

.@GoMocsFB OL Cole Strange stole the show at @SeniorBowl. He's a legit Day 2 pick after failing to land on the #NFLDraft radar prior to 2021. An incredible ascension for Strange. Strange met w/ all 32 teams in Mobile. I'm told the #Ravens & #Seahawks spent a ton of time w/ him. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 22, 2022

Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder

Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder is on a 30 visit with the Steelers today, per source. He'll be in Charlotte with the Panthers on Tuesday, and then in Seattle with the Seahawks on Wednesday. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 7, 2022

Penn State OT Rasheed Walker

Sources: Penn State left tackle Rasheed Walker visiting

Seahawks, Jaguars, Panthers, Commanders, and more https://t.co/7I5ATQHbmd — Pro Football Live (@ProFootballLive) April 5, 2022

Baylor CB Kalon Barnes

Louisiana Lafayette S Percy Butler

Not surprised Percy Butler has an official visit with the #Seahawks. Incredible special teams gunner. Paired him with Seattle in both mocks so far. https://t.co/Hjx6uP9s8I — Rob Staton (@robstaton) March 27, 2022

Washington TE Cade Otton

Former UW tight end Cade Otton said at Combine today he has met with Seahawks. Course, he also said he’d met with a bunch of other teams. But he says obvious – he’d be more than happy to stay in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/kbn9vviUNq — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 2, 2022

Ohio TE Armani Rodgers

Per @TonyPauline, #Seahawks previously had a top-30 visit with Ohio tight end Armani Rodgers. He wasn't a combine invite, but used to be a quarterback at UNLV and ran a 4.56 at his pro day workout. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) April 10, 2022

Nebraska WR Samori Toure

Nebraska WR Samori Toure making pre-draft visits with Colts, Packers, Seahawks, Chiefs and Bengals, per source. Intriguing pass-catching prospect for teams that need one. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 11, 2022

Arkansas WR Treylon Burks

Only two I heard about today were Cade Otton and Treylon Burks. But there were some players who weren't able to make interview times, so… there should be more that come to light next few days. https://t.co/fSagpFJJcw — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 3, 2022

Texas A&M EDGE Michael Clemons

The Seahawks are scheduled to host Texas A&M edge player Micheal Clemons on a pre-draft visit next week, a source tells me. At 6-5/263, Clemons has the build that Seattle is looking for at OLB. He had seven sacks as a senior last year. https://t.co/Ib7JasPVu5 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) April 8, 2022

Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

Coming from an Air Raid offense, Abraham Lucas didn't have any issue adjusting to putting his hand in the dirt at the Senior Bowl and he's open to whatever position/system he ends up in at the next level. Washington State standout has met with #Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/VTZbcvxlW1 — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 3, 2022

Washington State RB Max Borghi

WSU running back Max Borghi says he’s met with Seahawks several times during draft process and feels a good connection with them. pic.twitter.com/bWqWfnFxHE — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 3, 2022

Baylor RB Abram Smith

Baylor running back Abram Smith, who rushed for over 1600 yards after changing over from linebacker, says he met with #Seahawks today. Defined his running style as "physical, downhill, violent." — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 3, 2022

Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller

Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller says at NFL Combine he’s met with Seahawks. No interesting history of Seattle and running backs from that school or anything. pic.twitter.com/SFLVOfKvLF — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) March 3, 2022

Florida RB Dameon Pierce

Florida running back Dameon Pierce says he runs "angry and with bad intentions." Hasn't met with #Seahawks this week, but talked to them several times at Senior Bowl. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 3, 2022

Duke CB Leonard Johnson

Duke corner Leonard Johnson met with Seahawks and Jets prior to Pro Day, per league source. Johnson (6-1, 194) fits the Seahawks' mold for long, athletic corners for their defensive system. Has also played safety and has six career interceptions #NFLDraft #Seahawks #Jets — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 31, 2022

USC EDGE Drake Jackson

Just talked with USC LB Drake Jackson, who said he met with #Patriots brass. London said Belichick was on the live call. “I was like…damn, that’s Belichick.” Said the meeting went well. London also met with #Seahawks and called Pete Carroll “the smoothest coach I’ve seen.” — Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) March 4, 2022

Houston DL Logan Hall

Houston defensive linemen Logan Hall says he has met with the #Seahawks, indicated most teams view him as an early down defensive end who reduces inside on passing downs. Compared his game to Arik Armstead, which is a fantastic comp. He says he's 280 pounds right now. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 4, 2022

Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie

Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie says he tries to model his game after Von Miller, Nick Bosa, and T.J. Watt, loves the speed and rip move as go-to. Says he met with #Seahawks yesterday. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 4, 2022

Ole Miss QB Matt Corral

Pete Carroll was seen with QB prospect Matt Corral at the NFL Combine just a few days ago. Potential option for the Seahawks? 🤨 (📸: @LanceZierlein) pic.twitter.com/eCHkLhl01s — theScore (@theScore) March 8, 2022

