Seahawks 2022 free agency tracker: Who’s signing, who’s staying, who’s leaving?

The NFL’s legal tampering period begins today and the Seahawks have enough cash to be real players in free agency this year. According to the latest figures available at Over the Cap, Seattle has about $46.3 million in salary cap space for the 2022 season, the fourth-most in the league.

Here’s where we will be tracking which players are signing, which ones are staying and which are signing with other teams.

Staying: G Phil Haynes

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

The first domino to fall is along the offensive line. Seattle is placing the original-round tender on backup guard Phil Haynes, worth $2.54 million. For now, Haynes projects as the team’s No. 2 option at left guard behind Damien Lewis.

