What’s new with the Seahawks in 2022?

Despite being thought of as one of the worst rosters in the NFL prior to the start of the season, the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) have the same record as the Cardinals through five weeks.

Seattle went through a number of big changes this offseason, but none more notable than the trading of franchise icon Russell Wilson.

Wilson has since struggled heavily with the Broncos and many are already coining Seattle as the winners of the trade. General manager John Schneider got a haul for Wilson that included two first-round picks.

The Seahawks then released the last remaining member of the Legion of Boom in linebacker Bobby Wagner, who went on to sign with the Los Angeles Rams. Wagner is one of the many players from the past few seasons that the organization opted to move on from.

In the draft, Seattle found two rookie standouts in RB Kenneth Walker (third round) and CB Tariq Woolen (fifth round). They also added tackle Charles Cross with the No. 9 overall pick.

It’s currently a youth movement in Seattle that to this point has its fair share of optimism. If they can beat the Cardinals this week, they’ll be back to .500 despite such heavy losses on paper.

Geno Smith has been lights out for the Seahawks to this point. He has completely outplayed Russell Wilson’s Broncos offense. Smith is coming off impressive back-to-back performances against the Lions and Saints.

So far, Smith has thrown nine touchdown passes to only two interceptions. He has a 113.2 passer rating to this point and is far from the reason why the Seahawks have three losses.

Seahawks Key Offseason Additions:

T Charles Cross

T Abraham Lucas

CB Tariq Woolen

RB Kenneth Walker III

C Austin Blythe

Seahawks Key Offseason Losses:

T Duane Brown

RB Chris Carson

DE Carlos Dunlap

QB Russell Wilson

TE Gerald Everett

ILB Bobby Wagner

CB D.J. Reed

