Seahawks 2021 rookie class finishes dead last in end-of-year rankings

The 2021 NFL season is now a distant memory and the end-of-the-year grades have been issued. A couple of writers over at NFL.com, Gennaro Filice and Nick Shook, evaluated the rookie classes of all 32 teams and ranked them from first to worst.

The Seattle Seahawks’ draft class of just three players – wide receiver Dee Eskridge, cornerback Tre Brown, and tackle Stone Forsythe – finished dead last.

“With a league-low three picks in the 2021 draft, this Seahawks class was fighting an uphill battle from Day 1,” Filice writes. “And then injuries hit, leveling the limited sources of joy. Eskridge, Seattle’s only pick in the first two days of the draft, missed much of the offseason ramp-up due to a nagging toe injury. He was active for the season opener, but suffered a concussion and missed the next seven games. All in all, he played 10 games and posted a grand total of 14 touches for 123 yards.”

Which NFL team had the best 2021 rookie class? The worst? @GennaroFilice + @TheNickShook rank every single group, from No. 1 to No. 32, providing accompanying grades and analysishttps://t.co/EPr3PWexCz pic.twitter.com/K2M7yMWglF — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 24, 2022

“Brown’s rookie campaign had to be the biggest gut-punch of them all, though,” Filice continues. “After starting the season on injured reserve with a knee sprain, the cornerback made his NFL debut in Week 6 and immediately provided positive returns in an area of extreme need. One month later, he suffered a season-ending patellar tendon injury . . . Forsythe, Seattle’s final pick, played just 14 offensive snaps on the season.”

Related