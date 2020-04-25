Here are the Seahawks' 2020 undrafted free agent signings

After three busy days, the 2020 NFL Draft has officially concluded. But that doesn't mean the action ends there. 

Over the next few days, teams around the NFL including the Seattle Seahawks, will be adding undrafted free agents to beef up their roster. Seattle had 78 players on its current roster as the draft came to a wrap on Saturday evening. This means they can add 12 more players to reach the 90-man roster limit. 

The Seahawks have yet to confirm any signings or camp invites, but players, their agents and reporters have already taken to Twitter to reveal their exciting news. 

Here's a look at some of the possible signings and invites:  

Eli Mencer, Albany, LB

Anthony Gordon, Washington State, QB 

Anthony Jones, FIU, RB

Chris Miller, Baylor, S

Gavin Heslop, Stony Brook, CB

Josh Avery, Southeast Missouri State, DT 

Seth Dawkins, Louisville, WR

Marcus Webb, Troy, DT 

Tyler Mabry, Maryland, TE 

Tommy Champion, Mississippi State, OL 

Kemah Siverand, Oklahoma State, CB

Debione Renfro, DB, Texas A&M

