Here are the Seahawks' 2020 undrafted free agent signings

After three busy days, the 2020 NFL Draft has officially concluded. But that doesn't mean the action ends there.

Over the next few days, teams around the NFL including the Seattle Seahawks, will be adding undrafted free agents to beef up their roster. Seattle had 78 players on its current roster as the draft came to a wrap on Saturday evening. This means they can add 12 more players to reach the 90-man roster limit.

The Seahawks have yet to confirm any signings or camp invites, but players, their agents and reporters have already taken to Twitter to reveal their exciting news.

Here's a look at some of the possible signings and invites:

Eli Mencer, Albany, LB

Anthony Gordon, Washington State, QB

Former Washington State QB Anthony Gordon isn't going far. He's signing with the #Seahawks, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2020

Anthony Jones, FIU, RB

FIU RB Anthony Jones, who has recovered from being shot in the face last year and is a relative of Vikings' RB Dalvin Cook, will be signing with the Seattle Seahawks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020

Chris Miller, Baylor, S

Gavin Heslop, Stony Brook, CB

Gavin Heslop tells me that he has signed as an undrafted free agent with the #Seahawks.



Heslop, a cornerback from Stony Brook, graduated from Stepinac.



— Varsity Insider (@lohudinsider) April 25, 2020

LETSSS GOOO!!! — Gavin Heslop (@G_smoove5) April 25, 2020

Josh Avery, Southeast Missouri State, DT

DT Josh Avery has been picked up as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle ⁦@Seahawks⁩. pic.twitter.com/lkkCq860Pc — SEMO Football 🏈🏆 (@SEMOfootball) April 25, 2020

I'm going to Seattle! — Avery (@J_avery90) April 25, 2020

Seth Dawkins, Louisville, WR

Seahawks!!! 💚💙 Let's do it 💪🏾 — Seth Dawkins (@dawkins5_) April 25, 2020

Marcus Webb, Troy, DT

Tyler Mabry, Maryland, TE

Philippians 4:4... "Rejoice in the Lord alway: and again I say, Rejoice!!" #CallGod pic.twitter.com/ws2iMWwXjn — T (@TylerMabry_1) April 26, 2020

Tommy Champion, Mississippi State, OL

Seattle 💙💚 lets go baby — BigTom (@tommychampion1) April 25, 2020

Kemah Siverand, Oklahoma State, CB

Thank you @Seahawks for this opportunity, all I asked for was an opportunity and I knew someone would believe in me! My God is good! The journey continues for your pops R.I.P! — Kemah Siverand (@TheKSiverand) April 25, 2020

Debione Renfro, DB, Texas A&M

This Just In: WR Quartney Davis has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys, according to his agency. Meanwhile, DB Debione Renfro has signed with the Seattle Seahawks. #BattDraft #UDFA — Battalion Sports (@battsports) April 25, 2020

