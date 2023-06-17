Seahawks have 2 players on this CBS Sports top 100 list

The Seattle Seahawks have some representation on Pete Prisco’s Top 100 Players in the NFL list. Prisco is not necessarily one of the 12th Man’s favorite writers, as he was infamously critical of former quarterback Russell Wilson for the majority of his time in Seattle.

It doesn’t seem like Prisco is going to garner more support here, either. Only two Seahawks made the list. But in fairness, both are certainly deserving.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Star wide receiver DK Metcalf came in at No. 55 overall, while rookie corner Tariq Woolen made the cut at No. 86 overall.

My favorite time of year to read @PriscoCBS's mentions is the day he releases his list of the NFL's top-100 players. Today is that day. • Eagles have the most players with 9.

• Cardinals have the fewest with ZERO. Everyone else is somewhere in betweenhttps://t.co/IoikavUn7G — John Breech (@johnbreech) June 15, 2023

Metcalf had a career high 90 receptions for 1,048 yards and six touchdowns, while Woolen tied the NFL lead for six interceptions – including returning one for a touchdown.

Of course, perhaps at the very least Tyler Lockett should have made the list as well. Lockett had his fourth 1,000+ yard receiving season, making him the only receiver in the NFL to have at least 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns during this span.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Ranking the 25 most-important players on the roster

Ranking Seattle’s position groups from best to worst

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire