Seahawks: 2 Duds and 2 Studs from 20-10 loss to Rams

Here it is folks, the first losing season the Seattle Seahawks have endured in a decade. The team has dropped to 5-9 following a 20-10 defeat against the Rams, their fourth straight loss in the city of angels.

For the third time in the Pete Carroll era the Seahawks have been swept by the Rams. Seattle still hasn’t been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but with nine losses their fate is essentially sealed.

It was a frustrating Tuesday to forget for 12s, but Seattle gave it their best shot… at least defensively. Here are two Duds and two Studs from this game.

No. 1 Dud - Officiating

The Seahawks didn’t do themselves many favors, especially on offense, but it will be impossible to come away from this game with any story other than the blatantly one-sided calls.

The most egregious one came on Seattle’s second to last drive. Trailing 17-10 and facing a fourth-and-six, Russell Wilson beat the rush and threw towards running back DeeJay Dallas. The ball fell incomplete because the Rams defender was draped over Dallas and didn’t even look for the ball. The obvious pass interference was missed, yet Dallas was called for unsportsmanlike conduct for kicking the ball in frustration.

This is all the more egregious because to start the fourth quarter the Rams had a drive extended on a ticky-tack defensive holding call on third-and-12. Los Angeles would then go on to score the go-ahead touchdown six plays later.

No. 1 Stud - Carlos Dunlap

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap has truly come alive these last few weeks. Before the game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13, the former Bengals legend hadn’t recorded a solo sack of his own.

Since his crucial takedown of Jimmy Garoppolo to give the Seahawks a safety, Dunlap has made much more of an impact. Against the Rams, Dunlap re-introduced himself to Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford again, and again… and again.

Dunlap finished the game with three sacks, inching ever closer to 100 career sacks. Currently he sits at 92.

No. 2 Dud - Russell Wilson

Dating back to last season, Russell Wilson is turning into the NFL’s version of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. At his peak Wilson is unquestionably among the elite quarterbacks in the NFL. When he stumbles, he can appear indistinguishable from the lower tier of signal callers.

Regrettably, Wilson looked like the latter on Tuesday. Missing his top target in Tyler Lockett, Wilson completed 17-of-31 passes for 156 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. It is the sixth time in his career he has failed to find the end zone against the Rams.

Seattle’s last, best opportunity to get back in the game was a incomplete pass to DK Metcalf, who torched his old foe in cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Instead of a usual dart, which would have likely gone for a touchdown, the ball was lofted too long, allowing Ramsey to knock it away at the last second.

Wilson has dealt with a major finger injury to his throwing hand this year, but unfortunately his wild inconsistency is becoming a more common and concerning trend.

No. 2 Stud - Quandre Diggs

The best player in the secondary had yet another quality outing. Quandre Diggs has morphed into the ultimate ball-hawk for Seattle. Facing his former Lions teammate, Diggs snagged his fifth interception of the season. In fact, two of Diggs’ five interceptions this year have come courtesy of his friend Matthew Stafford. Diggs’ fifth pick of 2021 ties a career high, which he set last season.

It was no secret this offseason Diggs was seeking a new contract from the Seahawks, and it’s impossible to say he hasn’t earned it. Going into 2022 will be the last year of his current deal. Re-signing the former Texas Longhorn should be a top priority for the front office.

Of course, given how this season has gone for the Seahawks, it’s fair to wonder if the current regime that brought Diggs to Seattle will even be around to make a decision on him this summer.

