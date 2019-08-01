Seahawks 1st-rounder L.J. Collier out with sprained ankle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) -- Seattle Seahawks rookie first-round pick L.J. Collier will be sidelined for weeks after the defensive end suffered a badly sprained ankle in practice earlier this week.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that Collier's ankle injury was an unusual sprain. Collier went down after getting tangled up during a team drill and had to be carted back to the locker room.

''It was really an awkward position that he got tangled up in so we'll have to take some time here to figure it out. It's going to be some weeks though,'' Carroll said.

Carroll said it's the type of sprain the team has not had to deal with and is in the upper part of Collier's foot.

Seattle offensive lineman Mike Iupati also missed his second straight practice on Thursday with a sprained foot, but Carroll didn't expect him to miss much time.

