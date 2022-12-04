Seahawks take 14-13 lead into locker room with Ken Walker nursing ankle injury

Seahawks running back Ken Walker III has three carries for 36 yards, but that may be all he gets today. Walker is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

DeeJay Dallas replaced him, with Travis Homer inactive, and he has five carries for 17 yards but limped off the field following the final play of the first half. Tony Jones Jr. is Seattle’s only other running back active today.

That’s putting more on the back of quarterback Geno Smith.

Smith threw two touchdown passes in the first half, giving the Seahawks a 14-13 halftime lead.

He is 9 of 14 for 129 yards with touchdown passes of 36 yards to Tyler Lockett and 4 yards to Noah Fant. Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, playing against his former team for the first time, has two of the three sacks of Smith.

Rams backup quarterback John Wolford went 9-of-16 for 123 yards and an interception. Rookie Tariq Woolen made his sixth interception of the season.

The Rams scored on a 1-yard Cam Akers run and on Matt Gay field goals of 40 and 54 yards.

The Seahawks also list receiver Marquise Goodwin (hand) as questionable to come back today.

