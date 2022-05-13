Seahawks 12th man poll: How many games will Seattle win in 2022?
The 2022 NFL schedule is now out. The Seattle Seahawks will face one of the toughest roads in the league this year and they’ll have to do it without their former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson or future Hall of Fame middle linebacker Bobby Wagner.
Let’s see if the fans can guess how many games Seattle will win this season. Make your prediction by voting in the poll below.
