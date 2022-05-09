Seahawks: 12 takeaways from their 2022 rookie minicamp

The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up their 2022 rookie minicamp on Mother’s Day, completing three days of drills and workouts for some of the youngest players on their roster plus a number of tryout guys.

Here are a few takeaways from over the weekend from both the team itself and the media.

'Only a bit of actual football'

Pete Carroll says rookie minicamp is time for Seahawks to evaluate pretty much everything, but only a bit of actual football. Minimal playbook/coaching install with so many guys who won’t be with the team come summer. pic.twitter.com/Ls4ipdTGZg — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) May 6, 2022

Just call him 'Abe'

OTs Charles Cross, Abe Lucas stand out

Carroll mentioned tackles Charles Cross and Abe Lucas right off the bat of rookies who stood out this weekend. When I asked if they have enough tackle depth for now he said "yeah'' and then also mentioned Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan. So for now, Seattle seems set there. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) May 8, 2022

Pete Carroll impressed by Idaho S Tyrese Dedmon

One player who was in Seahawks rookie camp on a tryout basis that Carroll mentioned as standing out is Idaho safety Tyrese Dedmon. Seattle can now sign tryout players to the 90-man. But with the roster full, any signing means a corresponding move to create a roster spot. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) May 8, 2022

CB Tariq Woolen progressing

5th-round pick Tariq Woolen was on the field today, after missing the first two full practices of Seahawks rookie minicamp with a minor injury. Pete Carroll spent much time watching and talking to his new, tall cornerback from Texas-San Antonio ⁦@UTSAFTBL⁩ pic.twitter.com/V3Yc4JK2dR — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) May 8, 2022

Seahawks have talked to K.J. Wright

Pete Carroll says Seahawks have already talked to K.J. Wright about possibly coming back to play for them this year. pic.twitter.com/uZnplVYbAT — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) May 8, 2022

Tyreke Smith enjoyed himself

Two quarterbacks participated

A look at Seahawks QB Levi Lewis. pic.twitter.com/UA4RcDzya5 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) May 7, 2022

And a look at the other QB in rookie minicamp, Kaleb Eleby. pic.twitter.com/wWHFrBVyBA — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) May 7, 2022

New-look WR group

A look at the WRs. Bo Melton (seventh round) is first. Dareke Young (seventh) is No. 83. Aaron Fuller, No. 13, is entering Year 3 but is eligible for rookie camp. That’s new WR coach/pass game coordinator Sanjay Lal giving instruction. He’s back in Seattle after a year in JAX. pic.twitter.com/fwiKEcb823 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) May 7, 2022

Coby Bryant starting on left side

Here was CB Coby Bryant (fourth round) on wearing No. 8 like his namesake. Bryant later said the Seahawks are having him work on the left side for now. He played on the wide (field) side at Cincinnati opposite Sauce Gardner, who was on the short (boundary) side. pic.twitter.com/OH042eKvvX — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) May 7, 2022

Boye Mafe settling into Seattle food scene

Keep them recommendations coming I’m making a list https://t.co/NB0D2c9h4s — boye mafe (@boye_mafe) May 7, 2022

RB Ken Walker is a 'rocket'

Here was RB Ken Walker III (second round) talking about transferring from Wake Forrest to Michigan State in 2021. He prefers to be called Ken. Pete Carroll’s first impression of Walker: “He’s a rocket. He caught the ball really well today too, which we’re really excited about.” pic.twitter.com/HXMXiXLUz4 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) May 6, 2022

