Seahawks: 10 takeaways from yet another rough loss to the Rams

The Seahawks just can’t seem to beat the LA Rams, who have now won eight of their last 10 matchups in this series. The latest loss against their NFC West rivals was a 20-10 defeat this evening in Inglewood, dropping their record to 5-9 on the season.

Here are 10 takeaways from tonight’s game.

Russell Wilson grounded by Rams defense

The Seahawks saw a familiar theme play out in their backfield this week. Russell Wilson didn’t exactly perform poorly, but the Rams defense made it very difficult for him to make an impact on the outcome. LA played extremely tight coverage and got just enough pressure to keep Seattle’s passing game mostly grounded. Wilson finished with an uninspired line of 17/31 for 156 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

Gerald Everett was hot

The one exception to the rule for Seattle’s passing attack was tight end Gerald Everett, who had a good old-fashioned revenge game against his former team that let him walk last year in free agency. Everett caught all four targets from Wilson, totaling a team-high 60 receiving yards.

The run game was efficient

Another element of the offense that was working was the run game. While there weren’t many carries to go around, the running backs proved efficient with the opportunities they had. DeeJay Dallas and Rashaad Penny combined for 80 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

The right side of OL thrived, left side struggled

The rushing attack was largely spearheaded by the right side of the Seahawks offensive line. Starting his second straight game, Jake Curhan did a fine job at right tackle, as did veteran Gabe Jackson at right guard. The left side was another story, though. Damien Lewis and Duane Brown had issues with pass protection and penalties throughout.

Dee Eskridge got shut down

With their No. 1 wide receiver Tyler Lockett stuck on the reserve/COVID-19 list, this team needed other receivers to step up. They certainly didn’t get what they needed from rookie Dee Eskridge, though. He was targeted four times and didn’t come down with any of them.

Time of possession issues resurfaced

After a brief respite in wins over the 49ers and the Texans, the Seahawks’ old problems with time of possession resurfaced in a bad way against the Rams. The first half was utterly dominated by LA and in the end they finished with a significant advantage in TOP -35:06 to 24:54.

Seattle's pass rush showed signs of improvement

Defensively, the Seahawks did about everything one could hope for given all the pieces they were missing. One encouraging part of the effort was the pass rush, which showed signs of improvement. Matt Stafford was sacked four times, including three for Carlos Dunlap.

Poona Ford came to play

We would be remiss not to mention another strong effort up front by the interior of Seattle’s defensive line. L.J. Collier and Al Woods both made plays, but the true standout was Poona Ford (three tackles) who was extremely disruptive, especially in the first half.

Cooper Kupp did his damage

One guy this defense absolutely could not stop was the most productive wide receiver in the NFL this season. Cooper Kupp continued his undeniably impressive 2021 campaign with another massive line tonight. He caught nine passes from Stafford, totaling 136 yards and two scores.

What's next for the Seahawks?

Next up on the schedule is a short turnaround for a Sunday game against the Bears. Seattle actually petitioned the league to push this matchup back but was denied. On the bright side Chicago is 4-10, coming off a Monday night loss and the Seahawks will be playing at home.

