Seahawks: 10 quotes from their pre-2022 NFL draft press conference

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider just wrapped up a press conference with the local media at the VMAC one week before the start of the 2022 NFL draft.

Here are a few interesting quotes from that presser.

Schneider: 'There's a certain energy in this building'

.@Seahawks GM John Schneider and Head Coach Pete Carroll meeting with us for their pre-draft press conference. "There's a certain energy in this building right now"@komonews #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/EmvSTVAqg8 — Niko Tamurian (@NikoTamurian) April 21, 2022

Schneider on Round 1: 'We may pick at 9, we may not.'

John Schneider says they may or may not make a pick at No. 9 overall. No real surprise; always a chance this team in particular trades back. They've been good w/ acquiring value trading back from late firsts — but they haven't had a pick this high since 2010. — Stacy Jo Rost (@StacyRost) April 21, 2022

Carroll on Geno Smith: 'It's gonna be a real competition'

Carroll on Geno Smith: He brings that real sense of what we're all about. Helping younger quarterbacks. He's a great illustration of what it takes. It's gonna be a real competition. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) April 21, 2022

Schneider: 'There's a real excitement' about extra draft picks

Schneider talking about the team's 8 picks and 4 in top 72: "There's a real excitement about that, a real enthusiasm.'' — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) April 21, 2022

Carroll: Drew Lock has 'his competitive hat on'

Carroll on Drew Lock: First impression is that he's excited about the new energy of the club, that he can feel from coaches and players about his opportunity. Come in with his competitive hat on and he's ready to roll. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) April 21, 2022

Carroll: Seahawks 'yet to directly address' D.K. Metcalf's contract

Pete Carroll says they've yet to directly address contract extension talks with DK Metcalf, who is here participating in offseason program — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) April 21, 2022

Carroll: 'No new update' on Chris Carson's neck injury

Carroll says no new update on Chris Carson. Still in wait and see mode there. Says Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs are rehabbing elsewhere but attending meetings via Zoom. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) April 21, 2022

Carroll: Seahawks 'looking to blend new concepts' on defense

Pete Carroll says with new coaches, new ideologies on defense that the "prototypes" they are looking for on defense haven't necessarily changed. But they're looking to blend new concepts from new hires with their previous scheme/system. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) April 21, 2022

Schneider: 'We're not used to losing'

When asked if they feel they need to reassure fans after how this offseason has gone, Pete Carroll immediately responds, "Yeah, we've got to win!" John Schneider adds, "We're not used to losing." — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) April 21, 2022

Carroll: Team 'still working on' re-signing Duane Brown

Pete Carroll says Seahawks "are still working" on possibly re-signing free-agent LT Duane Brown. They have not moved on from him or that. Lot of NFL proven veterans still unsigned. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) April 21, 2022

