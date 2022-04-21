Seahawks: 10 quotes from their pre-2022 NFL draft press conference

Tim Weaver
·3 min read
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider just wrapped up a press conference with the local media at the VMAC one week before the start of the 2022 NFL draft.

Here are a few interesting quotes from that presser.

Schneider: 'There's a certain energy in this building'

Schneider on Round 1: 'We may pick at 9, we may not.'

Carroll on Geno Smith: 'It's gonna be a real competition'

Schneider: 'There's a real excitement' about extra draft picks

Carroll: Drew Lock has 'his competitive hat on'

Carroll: Seahawks 'yet to directly address' D.K. Metcalf's contract

Carroll: 'No new update' on Chris Carson's neck injury

Carroll: Seahawks 'looking to blend new concepts' on defense

Schneider: 'We're not used to losing'

Carroll: Team 'still working on' re-signing Duane Brown

