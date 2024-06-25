Seahawks will have 10 open practices this summer

The Seahawks will have 10 practices open for fans this summer.

Seattle's first session will be on Wednesday, July 24 with the last on Thursday, Aug. 8. Nine of the 10 practices will be held at the team's facility in Renton, Wash. with the club's annual Football Fest at Lumen Field taking place on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Fans will need to register for a ticket on the Seahawks' website. Seattle is charging a $15 transportation fee per person to attend practice, as fans will park offsite and be shuttled to the club’s headquarters.

With a new coaching staff, the Seahawks also announced that fans will not be permitted to use cameras and cell phones during practice — though they can be used before and after.