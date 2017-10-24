Seager raring to go for Dodgers World Series charge

Los Angeles (AFP) - Los Angeles Dodgers star Corey Seager declared himself fit to play on Monday as the National League champions prepared to face the Houston Astros in the opening game of the World Series.

The 23-year-old shortstop missed the entirety of the Dodgers NLCS victory over the Chicago Cubs after failing to recover from a lower back strain.

But Seager has been included on the roster for the Dodgers best-of-seven series with the Astros, and is confident he is fully recovered to start in game one on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

"I'm feeling good," Seager told reporters. "All the boxes are checked and hopefully I'm ready to go. Looking forward to tomorrow."

Seager is regarded as one of the Dodgers' key offensive weapons having belted 22 home runs during the regular season and 159 hits.

However the Dodgers shrugged off his absence to rout Chicago 4-1 in the NLCS, wrapping up the series with an 11-1 thrashing at Wrigley Field last Thursday.

Seager admitted he had found it hard being a spectator back in Los Angeles as his team-mates celebrated -- but was moved by the face that several Dodgers players chanted his name in the locker room after the win.

"That was awesome," Seager said. "It's really hard watching your team celebrate and not being there, not being a part of it.

"To know that they were there and to have my back like that was special. It was phenomenal to see that. It really hurt not travelling but that was the right move for me."

Seager meanwhile is under no illusions about what is at stake for the Dodgers as they chase a first World Series in nearly 30 years.

"This community, this city, this team has been deprived, for a long time," Seager said of the World Series drought.

"Everybody wants it, everybody strived to get here, so to finally be here is really special. For us, for the fans, for everybody involved with the Dodgers."