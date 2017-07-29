Seager, Bellinger lead Dodgers to 2-1 victory over Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig makes a catch on a ball hit by San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey as a ball girl watches in the foreground during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Corey Seager had three hits, Cody Bellinger drove in two runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Saturday for their seventh straight victory.

Rich Hill (8-4) pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning as the major league-leading Dodgers won for the 38th time in 44 games. At 73-31, they are 42 games over .500 for the first time since finishing 102-60 in 1974.

Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his 26th save in 27 opportunities, striking out Jae-Gyun Hwang with runners on first and second for the final out. The closer also allowed a leadoff single to Miguel Gomez, but he was promptly erased when Hunter Pence bounced into a double play.

Seager doubled in the first and third innings, scoring each time on a Bellinger single. Seager also singled in the fifth for his 29th multihit game this season.

Bellinger made his major league debut on April 25, but he leads the Dodgers with 69 RBIs. He has driven in two or more runs in 18 games.

Hill struck out three and walked two in 5 2/3 innings in his fourth win in five starts. Pence homered in the fourth and Gorkys Hernandez doubled in the sixth for San Francisco's only hits against the left-hander.

Giants starter Ty Blach (6-7) allowed seven hits in seven innings while falling to 2-5 in nine starts since June 7.

DEFENSIVE GEMS

Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig robbed Buster Posey with a sliding catch in the second inning after a long run to the right field line. The baseball nearly popped out of Puig's glove as he tumbled into the wall, but he managed to corral the ball after a bobble.

Los Angeles third baseman Justin Turner got into the act in the fourth. He backhanded Denard Span's grounder after taking several steps toward the line behind third base. Falling into foul ground, Turner still managed to put enough on the throw to get Span at first.

DODGER REINFORCEMENTS

Out since June 12 with lower back soreness, first baseman Adrian Gonzalez is one step away from a rehab stint. Gonzalez is scheduled to hit in a simulated game Sunday.

Manager Dave Roberts thinks Gonzalez's rehab stint will begin next week at Triple-A Oklahoma City before finishing at Single-A Rancho Cucamonga.

''A lot of that is the logistics of it, the travel, things like that,'' Roberts said. ''I'm not exactly sure what day, but he's getting close to heading out.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: RHP Mark Melancon (right pronator strain) is on the verge of a rehab stint that figures to be at least two to three appearances before he'll return as closer, said manager Bruce Bochy. ... C Nick Hundley was scratched. He complained of headaches when he arrived at Dodger Stadium after taking a foul ball on the mask Friday night.

Dodgers: RHP Brandon McCarthy (blister on right third finger) is scheduled throw a bullpen session on Sunday.

NEXT UP

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner (1-4, 3.38 ERA) will start the series finale Sunday, swapping assignments with Matt Cain, who will pitch Monday night at Oakland. Bumgarner makes his fourth start since being sidelined by injuries stemming from a dirt bike accident.

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-6, 4.17 ERA) makes his 15th start of the season. He pitched five innings of two-run ball in a no-decision against Minnesota on Monday.