Here are all the Seacoast all-state football players in New Hampshire and Maine

Somersworth's Tayshawn Sheppard is congratulated by teammates following his go-ahead touchdown in the Division IV championship game against Newport at Bank of America Stadium in Laconia.Sheppard, along with nine teammates, was named to the Division IV all-state first team.

The Somersworth High School football team won its third straight Division IV state championship with a 21-7 win over Newport in November.

In December, the Hilltoppers were notified they had 10 first-team all-state selections, three more on the second team, and four honorable mention players.

Running backs Tayshawn Sheppard and Kaden Bickford were first-team all-state offensive players. Defensively, linemen Lukas Kelly and Jack Welch, linebackers Seth Worrell and Thomas Rees and defensive backs Owen O’Brien and Carter Morgan were recognized.

“Somersworth football is proud to have have 10 players selected for first team all-state honors,” Somersworth head coach Jeremy Lambert said. “Collectively they bought into the larger goals of the team, understanding that when you commit to something greater than yourself, good things happen. They approached every day and every practice with purpose and intent. They gave their best for each other as a true band of brothers - that's Topper pride at its finest.”

Quarterback Eric Goodrich, offensive lineman El Amparo and defensive lineman Nate Gray were second-team selections, and offensive linemen Evan Talley and DeShaun Bailey, defensive lineman Collin Patterson and linebacker Max Dubois were honorable mention picks.

Division I all-state

Portsmouth's Fletcher Miles (53) pulls down Bedford quarterback Danny Black during a Division I semifinal against Bedford this fall. Miles was named a Division I all-state first-team player.

Seven Seacoast players, representing three high schools, were named to the New Hampshire Division I all-state team.

Portsmouth had five selections, including offensive lineman Max Durkin, running back Brooks Connors, defensive lineman Fletcher Miles, linebacker Cole McLaughin, and defensive back Angus Moss.

Dover quarterback Ryder Aubin and Exeter punter JT Dodge were also honored.

Division I East first-team

The following offensive players were selected to the Division I East first team:

From Portsmouth, Durkin, Connors, wide receiver Emmanuel Poe, center Maddox Smith, and guard Colton Brissard.

From Dover, Aubin, tight end Bryce Carberry, and guard Kyle Merrill.

From Spaulding, running back Hunter Trueman, tackle Jackson Rup, and kicker Nate Devine.

From Exeter, Eli Beem, and Jake Magri from Winnacunnet.

The following defensive players were selected to the Division I East first team:

From Exeter, Dodge, linemen Tyler Graney and Eric Menger, linebacker Harry Caracciolo, and defensive back Tyler Brand

From Portsmouth, Moss, Miles, McLaughlin, linebacker Cam Worster and defensive back Tucker Huskey.

And from Dover, linebacker Syncere Bailey, and defensive back Brady McInnis.

Division I East honorable mention

The following offensive players were Division I East honorable mention players:

From Dover, guard Orion Jennison, wide receivers Ben Allen and Amari Lewis, and tackles Tobey Desroches and Liam McNeal.

From Exeter, running back Daniel Batstone, kicker Dylan Drunsic, guard Isaac Beem and center Kellen Bateman.

From Portsmouth, quarterback Aidan Thomas.

From Spaulding, quarterback Kaiden Melendez, running back Seth Cortina.

From Winnacunnet, receiver Jack Strother, running back Mason McDonald and quarterback Riley McDaniel.

The following defensive players were Division I East honorable mention players:

From Dover, defensive back Sam Grube and linebacker Coen Monahan.

From Exeter, defensive backs Sean Delello and Evan Delorie.

From Portsmouth, lineman Mason Smith and linebacker Dominic Buono.

From Spaulding, defensive backs Zach Lynch and Grady Collins, and linebacker Hunter Patch.

From Winnacunnet, linebackers Logan Lochiatto and DJ Sciaccia, and lineman Owen Denio.

Division II

St. Thomas Aquinas' Trent Salyards (7) and and Sam Grondin (5) combine for a tackle during a Division II semifinal in Pelham. Both were named Division II all-state players this season.

The St. Thomas Aquinas football team had six selections to the Division II all-state first team.

Offensive players included running back Trent Salyards, lineman Nick Gakopouilos and kicker Lucas Spinelli.

Defensively, lineman Liam Mathis, and linebackers Tim Avery and Sam Grondin.

Lineman Michael Skowron was named a second-team defensive player, and honorable mention selections were linebacker Dillon Lessard and defensive back Declan Healy.

Class B

Marshwood's Riley Parnham pulls down Gorham running back Izak Young with the help of teammates Shane Waterman (62) and Daniel Mercier (54) during a Class B South quarterfinal game in South Berwick, Maine.Parnham was named the Class B Offensive Player of the Year.

Marshwood senior Riley Parnham was named the Class B Offensive Lineman of the Year and a first-team all-state selection.

Marshwood’s other all-conference picks included Ben Santisi, Ryan Essex and Shane Waterman.

Class C

York’s Brody Gullison was a second team Class C South selection.

Eight-Man Small

Traip Academy offensive lineman Malcolm Nadeau (second team), defensive lineman (honorable mention) and running back Seamus Berry (honorable mention) were all-conference players.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Seacoast high school football players named NH, Maine all-state