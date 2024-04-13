Seacoast roundup: Exeter's LaFleur HBP with bases loaded, Schimoler scores winning run

MANCHESTER - Shea LaFleur was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Hayden Schimoler scored the game-winning run as the Exeter High School baseball team walked off with a 3-2 season-opening win over Trinity on Friday at Gill Stadium.

Hayden Schimoler

The game was originally scheduled to be played at Exeter High School, but was moved to Gill, and the Blue Hawks remained the home team.

Schimoler, in relief of starter Cam Keaveney, pitched the final two innings and struck out four, earning the win. Keaveney allowed two hits and struck out 11 over five innings.

Exeter managed just three hits in the win, one each Schimoler, Jack Dever and Evan Louie. LaFleur, Keaveney and Brennan Schimoler each had an RBI for the Blue Hawks.

SOFTBALL

Exeter 14

West/Trinity 1

MANCHESTER - Maddy Mann slugged a three-run homer, her first varsity hit, and Exeter (2-0) cruised to this Division I win.

Summer LeClerc allowed just one hit and struck out six, earning the win.

Offensively, Kristen Bickford (three hits, two RBIs, three runs), Dejah Rondeau (two hits, triple, two RBIs), Avery Allard (two hits, triple, three RBIs), and Mykenna Whittier (two walks, two RBIs, two runs) starred.

Winnacunnet 19

Nashua North 0

HAMPTON – The Warriors plated 10 runs in the first inning and cruised to their third Division I win in three days.

Maddy Eaton had a team-high five RBIs for WHS, while Joslyn Snow had four, Maeva Shapiro three, and Chloe Cunningham two.

Arden Langmaid had two hits and and scored four runs. Snow and Cunningham both scored three runs, and Lucy Gelbstein, Lilly Snow and Fenway Schouller all scored twice.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Exeter 20

Concord 11

EXETER - Hailey O'Kane's five goals and one assist led Exeter to this Division I win.

Sophia Wilheim and Izzy Steiner both had three goals for the Blue Hawks, while Karli Scherpf (two goals, four assists), Anna Lieberman (two goals), Phoebe Christenson (goal, three assists), Grace McIlroy (goal, assist), Alex Girard (goal), Ellie Dean (goal) and Brooke Battle (goal) all contributed.

Exeter goalies Molly Byrne and Lilyan Blood had two and one save, respectively.

Marshwood 12

Biddeford 7

BIDDEFORD, Maine – Sarah Theriault had four goals and two assists as Class A Marshwood beat Class B Biddeford.

Maddy Poitras and Eva Hersey both had three goals for the Hawks, and Anna Jennings had two.

Poitras added three assists, while Hadley Prewitt had two, and Hersey had one.

Marshwood goalie Leigh Twohigh had seven saves, and Elle McDaniel, Kaley Donovan, Lana Emery and Nora Dockham starred defensively.

BOYS LACROSSE

Berwick Academy 14

Hebron Academy 2

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Nate Fitch and Matt Pimentel both had three goals and two assists in this non-league game.

Ebbin Perkins added two goals and three assists for the Bulldogs in the win.

GIRLS TENNIS

Berwick Academy 3

Newton Country Day School 2

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - The Bulldogs swept singles in this non-league win. Becca Naftoly won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Eliza Naftoly won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2, and Graziella Pavona won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3.

