Seacoast roundup: Blanco's two goals lead Traip boys soccer; WHS field hockey wins in OT

KITTERY, Maine - Ivan Blanco scored two goals and the Traip Academy boys soccer team beat Oak Hill, 3-2 on Friday in a Class C South contest.

The Rangers are now 9-3-1 on the season, and will host Lake Region on Tuesday in the final game of the regular season.

Finn Cleary also scored for Traip, while Makili Matty had two assists. Traip goalie Jack Downs had five saves.

BOYS SOCCER

Pembroke 2

Oyster River 1

PEMBROKE - John Vittorioso's goal on a penalty kick was the lone tally for Oyster River in this Division II loss.

Portsmouth Christian Academy 2

Hinsdale 1

DOVER - David Sauers scored the game-winning goal midway through the second half of this Division IV win for PCA (7-6-1).

Bennett Money also scored for the Eagles.

GIRLS SOCCER

Noble 2

Marshwood 0

NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Marshwood junior goalie Lana Emery had 11 saves in this Class A South loss. Jackie Arnold, Maddy Poitras, and Aoife Coomey all played well for the Hawks.

Newmarket 4

Sunapee 1

SUNAPEE - Jillian Long had two goals and two assists, and Emma Weick and Maraid Moore both had one goal for Newmarket in this Division IV win.

Portsmouth Christian Academy 8

Somersworth 0

SOMERSWORTH - Jaela Stockbower and Sienna Littlefield each had two goals, while Tatiana Stockbower, Tatum Smith, Louisa Henker, and Sophia Workman all had one for PCA (11-3) in this Division IV win.

St. Thomas Aquinas 9

Berlin 0

BERLIN - Maddie Karsonovich had two goals and two assists, and Kate Burrus had two goals and one assist for St. Thomas Aquinas in this Division III win.

Elizabeth Flynn also had two goals for the Saints, while Caleigh Bronson, Reece Anderson and Amelia Anderson all had one.

FIELD HOCKEY

Winnacunnet 2

Keene 1

HAMPTON - Hayden Adams' breakaway goal in overtime was the game-winner in this Division I match.

Maddie Garrant also scored for the Warriors, who got 15 saves from sophomore goalie Amber Morgado.

Exeter 3

Pinkerton Academy 1

DERRY - Dani Caron, Elsa Bishop and Alexa Zaimes all scored for the Blue Hawks in this Division I win.

VOLLEYBALL

Dover 3

Exeter 1

DOVER - Tory Vitko's 16 kills and 13 assists led Dover (12-3) to this Division I win.

Individual game scores were 25-22, 14-25, 25-18, 25-19.

Aidyn Stone added 21 digs and three aces for the Green Wave, while Ayla Raynor had five kills.

Portsmouth Christian Academy 3

Farmington 0

DOVER - Quinn Arico's 10 kills, three aces, and six digs led PCA (10-4) to this Division III win.

Individual game scores were 26-16, 25-17, 25-20.

Kailey Holt (eight kills, 16 assists, five aces, 10 digs), Heidi Geyer (six kills) and Emma Eisner (five aces) all starred for the Eagles.

-Coaches are asked to e-mail game summaries to sports@seacoastonline.com.

