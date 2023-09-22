Seacoast roundup: Benjamin nets game-winning goal for Spaulding boys against rival Dover

Spaulding senior forward Matthew Scamman brings the ball up the field during Thursday's Division I boys soccer match at Dover. Spaulding won 1-0.

DOVER - Eli Benjamin scored the game's only goal and the Spaulding High School boys soccer team beat rival Dover, 1-0 on Thursday in a Division I match.

Spaulding is now 3-4-1 on the season, while Dover is 2-5.

Dustin Taft assisted on Benjamin's game-winner. Spaulding goalie Corey Dawes earned the shutout.

BOYS SOCCER

York 1

Cape Elizabeth 0

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine - Derek Parsons, on an assist from Nick Hoy, scored in the third minute and York improved to 3-3 with this Class B South win. Cape beat York in the season opener, 4-1.

York goalie Lukas Bouchard had six saves, earning the shutout.

Scarborough 5

Marshwood 1

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Tony Piazza scored for Marshwood in this Class A South match. Marshwood goalie Carter Shaw had five saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Exeter 3

Winnacunnet 0

EXETER - Harper Levitsky, Sophia Nadeau and Jaclyn Khoury each scored a goal for Exeter (6-0) in this Division I win.

Lauren Roeder had one assist, and teammate Kristen Bickford earned the shutout in goal. Winnacunnet is 4-3-1.

Cape Elizabeth 4

York 1

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine - Scarlett Ring scored the game-tying goal in the opening minutes of the second half, but Cape scored three goals in the final 10 minutes and earned this Class B South win.

Gabby Galbadis, Grace Clayton and Ella Hickey all played well for the Wildcats, now 1-4-2.

FIELD HOCKEY

Merrimack Valley 4

Portsmouth 1

CONCORD - Portsmouth freshman Shiloh Weinstein, on an assist from Grace Lucy, scored with 5 minutes left in this Division II game. The Clippers are now 5-2.

Portsmouth goalie Reese McCauley had 15 saves. Defensively, Irie Weinstein and Sam Ruel shined for the Clippers.

GOLF

Clippers sweep four-team match

WOLFEBORO - Shea Harrison and Briggs Williams both shot a 2-over-par 38, leading Portsmouth (10-5) to this Division II win at Kingswood Golf Club.

Portsmouth had a team score of 201, while Goffstown (211), Trinity (211) and Kingswood (237) placed second through fourth, respectively.

Turner Leduc shot a 41 for the Clippers, while Grey Gagnon and AJ Struble each had a 42.

VOLLEYBALL

Gorham 3

Marshwood 0

GORHAM, Maine - Katie Sanborn had seven kills, and Averi Dudley had 15 assists for Class B Marshwood in its loss at Class A Gorham.

Individual game scores were 25-12, 25-20, 25-17.

Nellie Young (three blocks) and Kate England (six digs, three aces) also played well for the Hawks.

-Coaches are asked to e-mail game summaries to sports@seacoastonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Seacoast roundup Benjamin nets game-winner for Spaulding boys soccer