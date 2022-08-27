Diego, a sea lion from the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, has picked his winner for the Georgia Bulldogs versus Oregon Ducks game. Diego additionally picked Georgia Tech to beat Clemson.

Who did Diego pick to win the Georgia-Oregon game? Watch to find out.

Diego is a wise sea lion for picking the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs to beat the No. 12 Oregon Ducks. Georgia and Oregon fans will find out if Diego is correct on Sept. 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game will be televised on ABC. The game features two of the most iconic mascots in college sports: Uga and the Oregon Duck.

Georgia Bulldogs mascot Uga agrees with Diego’s pick for the Georgia-Oregon game. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia football has only played Oregon one time. Georgia won the 1977 game between the Dawgs and the Ducks with a score of 27-16.

List

247Sports' Josh Pate makes preseason CFP prediction

More Football!

Sea lion picks winner of Georgia-Oregon game Georgia predicted to finish regular season 12-0, lose in playoffs 4-star WR Anthony Evans makes commitment Georgia WR AD Mitchell looks back on national championship TD: 'A dream come true'

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire