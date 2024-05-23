Sea lion hitches ride with UCLA rowing team

An unexpected visitor joined the UCLA rowing team during practice in Marina del Rey this week.

A sea lion climbed onto two boats before finally picking its favorite and going for a long cruise.

Pictures of the adorable encounter were shared with KTLA by rowing team member Faye Turcotte.

A sea lion is seen aboard a UCLA rowing team boat in Marina del Rey. (Faye Turcotte)

The sea lion can be seen in the images perched on top of a boat while enjoying his new friends.

“It’s pretty common to see sea lions there but this was the first time I’ve seen one come up on to one of our rowing shells,” Turcotte wrote.

The sea lion apparently got so comfortable that it stayed with the team until the boats had to be put away.

