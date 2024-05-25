Sea Dogs split doubleheader with Yard Goats

May 24—Matthew Lugo hit his 10th home run of the season and the Portland Sea Dogs scored four times in the fourth inning to beat the Hartford Yard Goats, 7-4, in the first game of a doubleheader Friday at Hadlock Field.

Portland lost the second game, 6-3.

Zach Penrod, who was named the Eastern League pitcher of the week on Monday, pitched 5 1/3 innings to improve to 4-0. He allowed four runs on five hits, while walking one and striking out nine. Brendan Cellucci finished with an 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, struck out three and walked one.

Lugo's solo home run in the fourth gave Portland a 3-2 lead. Tyler McDonough added to the lead with an RBI single, and Roman Anthony hit a two-run double to make it 6-2.

Kyle Teel had an RBI double and Alex Binelas an RBI single for the Sea Dogs. Marcelo Mayer scored on a wild pitch in the first inning.

In the second game, Hartford jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning on RBI singles by Bladmir Restituyo and Ronaiker Palma, then added three runs in the third on a wild pitch, an RBI single by Restituyo and an RBI single by AJ Lewis.

Nick Yorke had two hits and an RBI, and Mickey Gasper hit an RBI double for Portland.

