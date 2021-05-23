Sea Dogs rally past Fisher Cats
May 23—A pair of three-run innings erased as late lead as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats were defeated by the Portland Sea Dogs 7-2 on Sunday at Delta Dental Stadium.
The Fisher Cats (7-11) took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning with a Gabriel Moreno home run and a Vinny Capra RBI single.
The Sea Dogs (11-7) responded with a Grant Williams RBI double in the fifth to cut the lead to 2-1, which is how things stood until the top of the eighth inning.
In the eighth, Portland's Joey Meneses put the Sea Dogs in front 4-2 with a three-run homer. Portland piled on in the ninth with another three-run homer, this one from Triston Casas.
Willy Gaston (0-1) took the loss for the Fisher Cats. Adam Lau (1-0) earned the win for Portland with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
For the Fisher Cats, Capra was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Samad Taylor was 2-for-4.
For Portland, Meneses, Casas and Roldani Baldwin had three hits apiece.
The Sea Dogs rallied past New Hampshire for the second straight game after defeating the Fisher Cats 7-6 Saturday night. In that game, Portland entered the ninth inning trailing 6-3 but rallied for four runs. The big blow was a two-run triple by Baldwin, who later scored the go-ahead run on a Pedro Castellanos single.
The Fisher Cats return to action Tuesday with the start of a six-game series at the Northeast Division-leading Somerset Patriots.