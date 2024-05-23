Sea Dogs rally in late innings to top Hartford, 11-8

May 22—The Portland Sea Dogs rallied for four runs in the seventh and eighth innings to beat the Hartford Yard Goats 11-8 on Wednesday night in an Eastern League game at Hadlock Field.

Hartford loaded the bases in the ninth inning but closer Felix Cepeda got Warming Bernabel to pop up to first baseman Mickey Gasper for his eighth save.

Hartford had an 8-3 lead after six innings with eight of the nine players in the starting lineup getting an RBI.

In the bottom of the seventh, Kyle Teel had an RBI single, Matthew Lugo a two-run single and Gasper an RBI single to make it 8-7.

In the eighth, Marcel Mayer had an RBI single, Teel a two-run single and Lugo an RBI groundout.

Teel was 2 for 4 with four RBI and Lugo was 2 for 5 with three RBI.

Reliever Jacob Webb (4-0) pitched two scoreless innings, allowing a hit and a walk in getting the win.

