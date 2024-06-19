Sea Dogs rally for 12-11 win over Richmond

Jun. 18—The Portland Sea Dogs scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to complete the come-from-behind 12-11 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday in front of a boisterous crowd of 6,055 fans.

The teams combined for 32 hits. The win vaulted the Sea Dogs back into first place in the Easter League's Northeast Division, with five games left in the first half of the season. Should Portland retain first place through the week, it will clinch a playoff birth.

Trailing 11-9 in the eighth, the Sea Dogs tied the game on Marcelo Mayer's bases-loaded single. Portland took the lead when Tyler McDonough scored on Kyle Teel's grounder to third base.

Portland trailed 10-4 in the bottom of the seventh before scoring five runs to pull within a run. The big hit was Blaze Jordan's three-run triple to left field, cutting Richmond's lead to 10-9.

The Flying Squirrels answered with a run in the top of the eighth when Adrian Sugastey singled to score Jairo Pomares.

Kristian Campbell reached base five times for Portland, including a two-run home run in the sixth inning. Teel had three hits and scored three runs. Nick Decker homered in the second inning, on the 11th pitch of the at-bat, to give Portland a 1-0 lead.

Former Sea Dog Christian Koss had three hits, scored three runs, and drove in a pair for Richmond. University of Maine alum Nick Sinacola started and went five innings for the Flying Squirrels. He allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and a walk while striking out five.

Jacob Webb earned the win for Portland with two innings of relief.

