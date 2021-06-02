Sea Dogs open series with 2-1 win over Harrisburg

Jun. 2—HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pedro Castellanos hit a one-out home run in the eighth inning to break a tie game and give the Portland Sea Dogs a 2-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday night.

The game was the first of a six-game series.

The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a home run by Rhett Wiseman off Sea Dogs starter Kutter Crawford.

Portland tied the game in the seventh as Johan Mieses, who opened the inning with a double, scored on a throwing error by third baseman Drew Mendoza.

Reliever Tyler Olson, who pitched one inning, got the win.

Jose Adames pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to pick up his seventh save.