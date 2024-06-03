Sea Dogs kick off baseball season with victory

Jun. 2—DULUTH — An 11-strikeout performance from Owen Hindermann over seven innings paced the Lake Superior Sea Dogs to a season-opening 4-1 win over the Glidden Orioles in an Upper 13 League amateur baseball game at Art Von Field.

Hindermann allowed one run on three hits and two walks in seven innings.

Offensively, Lake Superior got off to a great start by scoring three times in the first inning on four hits and two walks, including RBI singles from Corbin Taylor and Bob Eastman.

Hindermann's solo homer in the fifth inning completed the scoring, though the Orioles had the bases loaded with one out in the ninth before reliever Tanner Flahaven got two flyouts to end the game.

Duluth (1-0) plays at Grand View on June 9.