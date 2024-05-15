Advertisement
Sea Dogs hold on to beat Somerset, 11-10

May 14—The Portland Sea Dogs scored six runs in the first three innings and tacked on four more in the fifth to edge the Somerset Patriots 11-10 in the opener of an Eastern League six-game series Tuesday night at Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Kyle Teel was 3 for 4, scored four runs and drove in three for the Sea Dogs. Marcelo Mayer was 3 for 5, scoring twice.

Roman Anthony and Mickey Gasper hit home runs for Portland.

Somerset's Agustin Ramirez was 4 for 5 with with two runs scored, a homer and 5 RBI.

Felix Cepeda pitched the last two innings for his sixth save. He allowed two hits and a run, walking two and striking out three.

Hunter Dobbins improved to 3-1, pitching the first five innings. He allowed six runs and six hits. He walked three and struck out five.

