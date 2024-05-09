Sea Dogs fall to Binghamton 4-3 despite a homer by Mayer

May 8—Despite Marcelo Mayer's third home run of the season, a comeback bid fell short for the Portland Sea Dogs in a 4-3 loss Wednesday night to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Hadlock Field.

Mayer hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, but the Sea Dogs left the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base.

Blaze Jordan was 1 for 4, extending his hitting streak to 16 games.

Hunter Dobbins took the loss, allowing six hits and two runs in five innings. He struck out four and walked one.

