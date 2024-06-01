Sea Dogs edge Curve in 10 innings

ALTOONA, Pa. – The Altoona Curve could not hold a three-run lead late in Friday's game as the Portland Sea Dogs pulled out an 8-6 victory in 10 innings at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Trailing by three runs entering the bottom of the eighth inning, Joe Perez launched a grand slam before Carter Bins added a homer to give the Curve a 6-3 lead.

Altoona managed just three hits across the first seven scoreless innings off of Portland starter Hunter Dobbins. With Helcris Olivarez on the mound to start the eighth, the Curve offense came to life. After two strikeouts to begin the frame, Kervin Pichardo lined a two-out single to right field before Tsung-Che Cheng drew a walk to set up a Jase Bowen RBI single.

After Seth Beer drew a walk to extend the inning, Portland went to Robert Kwiatkowski in relief, who allowed the grand slam to Perez on the first pitch of the at-bat. It was the fourth home run of the season for Perez and the 49th grand slam in franchise history. Bins followed the at-bat with his fourth blast for Altoona, the first back-to-back blasts for the Curve this season.

In the top of the ninth, Justin Meis entered for the Curve and recorded two outs before allowing a walk to Marcelo Mayer to put two on base for Kyle Teel. Down to his final strike, Teel hit a three-run blast to tie the game.

Portland scored twice in the top of the 10th inning off J.C. Flowers on an RBI single by Tyler Miller and a groundout by Nick Decker. The Curve got the winning run on base in the ninth, but saw five-consecutive outs across the final two innings to end the game.

Altoona right-hander Braxton Ashcraft allowed just one run on three hits in six innings of work. He struck out seven batters and surrendered an RBI single in the fourth inning to Nick Yorke as his only blemish.

Curve right-hander Eddy Yean tossed two innings of relief, allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Curve pitching struck out 12 batters in the loss.

Altoona continues its series at 6 p.m. Saturday night against the Portland SeaDogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Altoona will send right-hander Po-Yu Chen to the mound and right-hander CJ Liu will go for the Sea Dogs.