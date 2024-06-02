Sea Dogs deliver 10 hits in lopsided victory over Curve

ALTOONA, Pa. – Joe Perez finished Sunday with two RBIs for Altoona, but the Portland Sea Dogs powered their way to 10 runs on 10 hits Sunday and defeated the Curve 10-4 at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Portland jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the ballgame, with five runs allowed by Sean Sullivan in the start. Sullivan allowed three unearned runs in the first inning after Kervin Pichardo committed a two-out error. Mickey Gasper plated two runs on an RBI single.

Marcelo Mayer added an RBI single in the second inning before Tyler Miller hit a solo home run off Sullivan in the fourth inning. The Curve went to Valentin Linarez, who gave up two runs with one earned in 2 2/3 innings pitched. Justin Meis surrendered three runs on six hits in the final three innings of the game.

Altoona plated a run on a Tres Gonzalez groundout in the fifth inning and a Perez RBI single in the sixth. Two runs scored for the Curve in the eighth inning on a Seth Beer RBI single and a Perez sacrifice fly.

Luis Perales struck out seven batters in five innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits with a walk in his Double-A debut to earn the win for Portland. Portland won the series 4-2 over Altoona.

Altoona travels to Richmond to begin a six-game series Tuesday night against the Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Altoona will send right-hander Bubba Chandler to the mound against left-hander John Michael Bertrand for the Flying Squirrels.