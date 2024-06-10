Sea Dogs clobber Grand View

Jun. 9—GRANDVIEW, Wis. — Wylee Arro and Eric Hinnenkamp had four hits apiece as the Lake Superior Sea Dogs rolled to a 24-2 Upper 13 League amateur baseball win on Sunday over the Grand View Tigers.

The Sea Dogs were already up 11-2 through seven innings before scoring 13 times in the eighth and triggering the 10-run rule.

Dawson Rannow and Owen Hindermann had three hits each. Hindermann was the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on two hits and five walks. He struck out six.

The Sea Dogs (2-0) play at Ashland on Sunday, June 16.