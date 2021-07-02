Sea Dogs beat Fisher Cats; second game ppd.

Jul. 2—Jeisson Rosario picked a good time for his first homer of the season.

Rosario clubbed a three-run homer in the seventh inning, wiping out a deficit and helping the Portland Sea Dogs to a 4-2 victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in the seven-inning opener of a doubleheader on Thursday at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester.

The second game was postponed by rain and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday. The first game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

The Fisher Cats led 2-1 with one out in the seventh before Rosario connected off right-hander Jon Harris (L, 1-3).

Zack Kelly set down the Fishers in order in the bottom of the inning to notch his first save.

Pedro Castellanos hit a sixth-inning solo homer to account for Portland's other run.

The Fisher Cats built a 2-0 lead. Samad Taylor doubled and scored on a single by Chavez Young in the first inning, and Brock Lundquist hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth.