Sea buckthorn Buck's fizz recipe

Boil down the berries and top with sparkling wine - Tina Hillier

Sea buckthorn is one of those amazing British fruits that deliver an almost tropical flavour, and is versatile enough to be used in savoury salads with game, or in puddings. It is also handy to keep frozen for juices or drinks like this. If you haven’t got access to a bush you can buy these vibrant berries online from the British Sea Buckthorn Company. To make this suitable for non-drinkers, use non-alcoholic gin and sparkling wine.

Ingredients

For the buckthorn syrup (makes about 300ml)

80g sea buckthorn berries

30g granulated sugar

To serve

2 x 25ml measures gin or vodka

2 x 125ml glasses English sparkling wine, chilled

Method