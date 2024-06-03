SE Missouri State eliminates No. 5 national seed Arkansas at Fayetteville Regional with 6-3 victory

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ty Stauss hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning and Southeast Missouri State never trailed in a 6-3 victory over No. 5 national seed Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional, eliminating the Razorbacks.

SE Missouri State (36-26) advanced to play Kansas State in the nightcap. If the Redhawks win, the regional championship will be decided on Monday with a berth in the super regionals on the line.

