SDSU vs. USD: Jackrabbit defense has dominated last two meetings

Oct. 29—VERMILLION — South Dakota State coach Jimmy Rogers and his players have insisted ever since it happened that the infamous Hail Mary that sent them home with a loss to USD in 2021 is behind them.

But the SDSU defense has played like it took that loss to heart and vowed to never let anything like it happen again.

In the two meetings since the game-winning touchdown pass from Carson Camp to Jeremiah Webb handed the Jacks their second straight loss at the DakotaDome, SDSU has outscored their in-state rival 65-6. There was last year's 28-3 thumping in Brookings, and then came Saturday's 37-3 annihilation at the Dome. The Hail Mary remains the most recent touchdown the Coyotes have scored against the Jacks.

USD didn't just fail to score a touchdown in the last two meetings, either, as they failed to reach even 200 yards of total offense in both. They had just 183 yards on Saturday (50 on the ground, 133 through the air) and last year had just 136 (92 rushing, 44 passing).

"Defensively this is kind of what we expect," Rogers said. "We lost a couple key players from last year but we got to reload and stay focused and that's what it looks like when we are focused. We can stop the run and make you one-dimensional and we did that (Saturday)."

Rogers still wasn't completely satisfied. He noted that while USD had no rushes of more than seven yards, the few positive gains the Coyotes did have came due to missed tackles.

"We believe we can continue to get better," Rogers said. "If you ignore those things you can get better at and say it's no big deal then those things lead to big issues later."

* One week after having a streak of 11 straight games with a rushing touchdown snapped, Gronowski saw his streak of 15 consecutive games with a touchdown pass end.

* Jacks kicker Hunter Dustman had a career day indoors at the Dome. He hit three field goals, tying a career-high for one game, and his 49-yard make before halftime was the longest of his career. He would later hit from 22 and 47 yards, the latter of which also bested his previous career long.

* Will Leyland's 50-yard field goal on USD's opening possession was a career-long, and kept the sophomore kicker perfect on the season. He's 21-for-21 on extra points and now 8-for-8 on field goals, which includes makes of 40, 41 and now 50 yards. Leyland is 6-for-6 indoors and 2-for-2 outside.

* Isaiah Davis had 69 yards rushing on 17 carries. His longest run of the game was 13 yards. Amar Johnson rushed for 66 yards on eight carries, including two touchdowns that both covered 20 yards, while Angel Johnson had 52 yards on seven attempts with a touchdown. Backup quarterback Chase Mason had SDSU's longest run, a 21-yard gain.

* USD tight end JJ Galbreath had a game-high eight catches for 65 yards. Brock Mogensen had a game-high 12 tackles and Dennis Shorter had 11. Jason Freeman and Isaiah Stalbird each had seven tackles to lead SDSU.

* USD's Aidan Bouman was intercepted twice. He had thrown only one on the season coming into the game.

* SDSU defensive end Cade Terveer notched his fifth sack of the season, which is tied for fourth in the Valley.